First Choice for International Students and Expatriates: Complete Guide to Reside, Study and Work in Singapore

From Singapore Changi Airport to Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Phnom Penh,Jakarta, Manila even Hong Kong, you can make a day trip if your valued clients don't like Zoom technology too much.”SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singapore has been the regular name that one can visually spot among the topliners in terms of the Ease of doing business ranking. On this tiny 728.6 km² island state, one can find two universities that are World Rank 48th and 88th respectively. It is not difficult to agree that Singapore is not far from the first choice for International Students and Expatriates.
— Kirin Soo
ICA administers immigration and registration services, such as issuing passports and Identity Cards to Singapore citizens, and immigration passes and permits to foreigners.
Whether one is considering:
Becoming a Singapore Citizen (Have been a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR) for at least two years and are aged 21 and above (you can apply together with your spouse and any unmarried children aged below 21 born to you within the context of a legal marriage or legally adopted by you).)
Becoming a Permanent Resident (There are three ways to get permanent residency in Singapore: Professional, Technical Personnel and Skilled Workers scheme (PTS scheme) Global Investor Program scheme (GIP Scheme) Foreign Artistic Talent scheme (ForArts))
Pre-Marriage Long-Term Visit Pass Assessment (Singapore citizen - Non-resident (NR) couples are strongly encouraged to complete their Pre-Marriage LTVP Assessment (PMLA) before marriage.The PMLA is a free online assessment which allows them to: exchange key information with each other before getting married; find out if the prospective NR spouse may qualify for a Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) after marriage; and enjoy a significantly shorter processing time when they subsequently submit an LTVP application. Marriage to a Singapore citizen does not guarantee the NR spouse automatic right of entry into Singapore or approval for long-term stay in Singapore.)
Becoming a Long-Term Visit Pass Holder (Spouse of a Singapore citizen, Spouse of a Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), Unmarried child (aged under 21) born within the context of a legal marriage to, or has been legally adopted by a Singapore citizen/Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), Parent of a Singapore citizen or Singapore Permanent Resident (PR), Graduate from an Institute of Higher Learning seeking employment in Singapore, Mother or Grandmother of a child or grandchild studying in Singapore on a Student’s Pass, Visitor seeking permission to give birth in Singapore)
Becoming a Student's Pass Holder (A foreigner who has been accepted by an educational institution to pursue full-time study in Singapore will need to apply for a Student's Pass unless he/she has: An Immigration Exemption Order, or Been granted a Short-Term Visit Pass at a Singapore Checkpoint and wishes to attend a short course.)
Work in Singapore (Singapore has very strict visa and employment laws, which regulate who can and can't work in the country. Basically, this means most people will need to secure a job – or an 'offer in principle' – before moving to Singapore. Once this is confirmed, one can get an employment pass from the Ministry of Manpower.)
