Best Cyclotron Systems Plan to Establish 100s of Cyclotrons/PET CT & Full Diagnostic Centers in India Beginning 2023

TeamBest Global Companies logo — www.teambest.com

Best Cyclotron Systems logo — www.bestcyclotron.com

Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world.”
— Krishnan Suthanthiran, President/Founder of TeamBest Global Companies
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Having seen the corruption, ignorance and incompetence of many making these decisions over the past 10 plus years, Best Cyclotron Systems, Inc. (BCSI) and TeamBest Global (TBG) is launching this new Initiative as part of their Best Cure Global Healthcare Delivery of Proactive, Preventive, Primary Care and Multi-specialty Medical Centers.

BCSI and TBG Companies will manufacture a range of cyclotrons from models B200, B15, B20, B25, B35, B70 and others for Radiopharmaceutical Production and Research, including all the other associated Chemistry Boxes, Hot Cells, QA Instruments, CT, PET CT, MRI, Ultrasound, X-Ray Systems, Bone Densitometers, etc., and set up the program all over India.

This initiative will soon be expanded to Canada, USA, Europe and other countries. The Founder and President of BCSI/TBG Companies Dr. Krishnan Suthanthiran and his team are attending the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Imaging Conference in New Delhi, India, December 8-11, 2022.

Please feel free to meet and talk with the TBG team members to learn more. We look forward to working with all of you.

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran, please visit his bio page at http://www.teambest.com/about_bio.html.

For more information about the BCF, please visit http://www.bestcure.md.

For more information about Krishnan Suthanthiran's presentation on Rethinking Medicine, please visit http://www.teambest.com/news/Rethinking_Medicine_Global_Healthcare_TX_Oct19_2022_presentation.pdf and http://www.teambest.com/10_04_2022_Rethinking_Medicine_Invite_TX-FINAL.pdf

About TeamBest Global Companies:
TeamBest is a multinational medical company founded in 1977 in Springfield, Virginia, USA. TeamBest is driven by one primary goal—to provide the best products and services to customers.

The TeamBest family of companies, collectively known as Team Best Global, has been proudly developing, manufacturing, and delivering reliable medical equipment and supplies for more than 40 years. TeamBest includes over a dozen companies offering complementary products and services for brachytherapy, health physics, medical physics, radiation therapy, blood irradiation, vascular brachytherapy, imaging, medical particle acceleration, cyclotrons, and proton-to-carbon heavy ion therapy systems. TeamBest is the single source for an expansive line of life-saving medical equipment and supplies. Its trusted team is constantly expanding and innovating to provide the most reliable products and technologies.

Today, TeamBest employs hundreds of talented engineers, scientists and others, offering thousands of products and services. TeamBest’s independently-owned companies are proud to be represented in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

“Everyone deserves the Best healthcare. Our goal is to work with medical professionals to provide the Best products, technologies and services. Our mission is to uphold our reputation for excellence in the healthcare field by developing, manufacturing and delivering cost-effective, high-quality products to benefit patients around the world,” states Krishnan Suthanthiran.

Krishnan Suthanthiran - President & Founder
TeamBest Global Companies & Best Cure Foundation
+1 703-451-7823
You just read:

