Southwest Cardiovascular Associates Joins National Consortium, Cardiovascular Associates of America

I am honored to be working with the physicians and leadership team at SWCVA. Dr. Charles Jost, is an internationally acclaimed interventional cardiologist and a pioneer in endovascular therapies.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Cardiovascular Associates of America (“CVAUSA”), a comprehensive cardiology practice management company, proudly announces that Southwest Cardiovascular Associates (“SWCVA”) has joined the physician-led, national network. This partnership with SWCA marks CVAUSA’s first offering in Arizona with key locations throughout the state, including Mesa, Prescott, and Yuma. With ten physicians and practice providers, SWCVA is a leading cardiovascular medical clinic with an endovascular facility focused on compassionate and interventional care.
“We at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates (SWCVA) are thrilled to partner with CVAUSA and their exceptional leadership team. CVAUSA is aligned with our vision and commitment to providing a patient-centered environment,” said Charles Jost, MD SWCVA. “CVAUSA’s resources, vast cardiology knowledge, and expertise will assist us in expanding our cardiovascular practice in Arizona. This includes building additional Ambulatory Surgical Centers, bringing cutting-edge technology and state-of-the-art treatments to our patients and Arizona markets.”
Southwest Cardiovascular Associates is a preeminent cardiovascular practice in Arizona that is also active in clinical trials, including the upcoming Integra-D study assessing a device that combines Cardiac Contractility Modulation (CCM®) therapy and a single-chamber defibrillator for patients with heart failure and reduced ejection fraction. By being at the forefront of clinical trials and cardiovascular care, SWCVA delivers state-of-the-art heart and vein treatments in Arizona using advanced technology in the local communities they serve.
“The Provident team had the pleasure of representing Southwest Cardiovascular Associates in this transaction,” said Eric Major, managing director of Provident Healthcare Partners. “SWCVA was seeking an alignment with a healthcare organization that could help the practice pursue several parallel growth opportunities in the Arizona market to expand its leading cardiovascular patient care. CVAUSA proved it is the ideal partner through its strong executive team and infrastructure.”
“I am very pleased and honored to be working with the outstanding physicians and leadership team at Southwest Cardiovascular Associates. SWCVA’s founder, Dr. Charles Jost, is an internationally acclaimed interventional cardiologist and is widely recognized as a pioneer in endovascular therapies. The partnership with Southwest Cardiovascular Associates gives CVAUSA a strong, foundational presence in several Arizona markets, upon which we intend to grow and expand over the next several years,” said Tim Attebery, chief executive officer of CVAUSA. “SWCVA has a seasoned and experienced management team coupled with a scalable operational infrastructure. We look forward to developing a statewide network of advanced ambulatory centers across Arizona in keeping with our national vision to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of cardiovascular care delivery while maintaining the highest levels of quality, safety, access, equity, and patient experience.”
Cardiovascular Associates of America has created a business model that enables cardiovascular specialists to retain their doctor autonomy and ownership augmented by sharing best practices and executive management support. Practices within our cardiovascular network will continue to drive all clinical decisions, manage local operations, and be highly involved in strategic operations at the national level.
About Cardiovascular Associates of America
Headquartered in Orlando, Cardiovascular Associates of America aims to bring the best cardiovascular physicians into one network with the common mission of saving lives, reducing costs, and improving patient care through clinical innovation. Through CVAUSA’s physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture while benefitting from the business expertise and shared resources available through CVAUSA. For additional information on Cardiovascular Associates of America, please visit www.cvausa.com.
