A RICH ENGAGING READ THAT TAKES YOUNG PEOPLE SERIOUSLY

THE HAWK’S FLIGHT by Elizabeth R. Jensen
A delicious mix of action, magic, and courtly intrigue makes The Hawk's Flight a captivating fantasy odyssey.”UNITED STATES, December 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author Elizabeth R. Jensen has just released THE HAWK’S FLIGHT, the action-packed second entry in Three Brothers Trilogy. Jensen continues the story of the Wolfensberger family’s three promising fighters caught in the thick of the wars that have come to two of the borders of the land of Etria.
The book, geared for readers ages 9 to 12, is a perfect addition for fans of Margaret Peterson Haddix’s Greystone Secrets series and Diane Magras’s The Mad Wolf's Daughter. The characters, refreshingly, demonstrate honesty, integrity, and even a vulnerability too often uncharacteristic of masculine heroes, as all three care deeply for their friends, family, and kingdom.
After twenty years of peace in the land of Etria, war has come crashing across its borders. Both Wanonia to the north and Ruschmann Blackwell to the south have waged attacks.
Suddenly, three young brothers find themselves thrust into the role of battlefront soldiers. Following separate paths, the three hone their skills and fight for their people.
The eldest brother, Borus, becomes a full-fledged swordmaster. The middle brother, Kass, masters horseback archery. The youngest brother, Jules, delves further into the art of weather magic.
Years pass as friendships are tested, and lives are lost. Only then are Borus, Kass, and Jules reunited on a top-secret diplomatic mission. Can their bond as brothers withstand the challenges they face? Or will they become the latest casualties of the dragon sorcerer?
The book is already garnering praise.
“A delicious mix of action, magic, and courtly intrigue makes The Hawk's Flight a captivating fantasy odyssey.” --Reader’s Favorite Review
“The author’s imagination and worldbuilding are impressive, and the details of Etria really jump off the page." – BookLife Prize
"The eloquent writing and courtly dialogue (“It is not always the enemy outside the walls that is the worst one, it is the enemy inside your head”) as well as the serious treatment of boys maturing into heroes results in a rich, engaging read that takes young people seriously.” – BookLife Review
THE HAWK’S FLIGHT is available in paperback and ebook versions through Gryphon Publishing, Barnes and Noble and other popular retailers where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Elizabeth R. Jensen is an Arabian horse breeder and mom of three boys in Atlanta, GA. Elizabeth has a bachelor’s degree in animal science, a master’s of business administration, and a master’s of organizational leadership. In elementary school, Elizabeth was introduced to creative writing in an after-school poetry class for gifted students. She is now an award-winning author with her debut novel THE WOLF’S DEN.
