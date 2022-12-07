IRI Announces 2022 Federal Champion of Retirement Security Award Recipients
Rep. Kevin Brady and Rep. Mike Thompson Recognized for Efforts to Help America’s Workers and Retirees
"Rep. Brady and Rep. Thompson are committed to advancing common-sense solutions to address workers' and retirees' anxiety that they won't be able to save enough money to last throughout retirement”WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) today presented Rep. Kevin Brady (R-Texas) and Rep. Mike Thompson (D-Calif.) with its Champion of Retirement Security Award in recognition of their leadership and efforts to enhance retirement security for America's workers and retirees.
"Congressmen Kevin Brady and Mike Thompson are leaders who are deeply committed to advancing common-sense policy solutions to address workers' and retirees' anxiety that they won't be able to save enough money to last throughout retirement," said Wayne Chopus, IRI President and CEO. “We are honored to present them with the IRI Champion of Retirement Security Award.”
Congressman Brady is currently the Ranking Member of the House Ways and Means Committee. He has served in Congress for a quarter century and has authored and supported numerous bills to expand opportunities to America's workers and retirees to enhance their retirement security. He also served as Ways and Means Committee Chairman from 2015-2019.
Throughout his tenure on the Ways and Means Committee, he demonstrated his commitment to advancing bipartisan, common-sense retirement security solutions time and time again. He was instrumental in working on a bipartisan basis to pass the Secure Act in 2019, which was the most comprehensive retirement legislation to pass in more than 13 years.
This year, Congressman Brady is the lead cosponsor for the Securing a Strong Retirement Act, also called "Secure 2.0." His commitment and efforts to work with committee Democrats helped propel the legislation through the House of Representatives by an overwhelmingly bipartisan margin of 414-5.
“SECURE 2.0 helps more Americans save for retirement at every stage of their life and provides businesses the flexibility they need to tailor retirement plans to best fit the needs of their workers,” Rep. Brady said. “Amidst crushing student debt and rising prices, this timely bipartisan reform will help families tackle both paying off their debt and secure their retirement.”
"This is Congressman Brady's final year in Congress, as he's retiring after this session. We will undoubtedly miss his passion and drive for bipartisan solutions to address America's retirement crisis," Chopus added. "But we will continue to work with him during the remainder of his term to move Secure 2.0 across the goal line."
Congressman Mike Thompson is the chairman of the Select Revenue Measures Subcommittee of the House Ways and Means Committee and considers retirement security issues a top priority.
He was a key sponsor of the Securing a Strong Retirement Act this year. He also introduced one of its provisions as a standalone bill, the Disaster Tax Relief Act, which would provide access to retirement savings in the event of a federally declared natural disaster. This measure is also included in IRI's 2022 Federal Retirement Security Blueprint.
Rep. Thompson has also been active in his support for other critical retirement security legislation, including the SECURE Act, the Protecting Public Safety Employees' Timely Retirement Act, and the Retirement Enhancement and Savings Act.
“Retirement security is fundamental to the health, dignity, and financial stability of retired Americans,” said Rep. Thompson. “I am honored to receive the Insured Retirement Institute’s Champion of Retirement Security Award alongside Congressman Kevin Brady. Through our work on the Ways and Means Committee, we are able to play a role in delivering meaningful policy that protects retirement benefits and ensures that every American can retire with dignity. Proud to work on behalf of my constituents to secure these benefits and protect them for generations to come.”
"Congressman Thompson is a strong advocate and leader for providing America's workers and retirees with opportunities to achieve a secure and dignified retirement," Chopus said. "We are grateful for his continued efforts and look forward to continued collaboration with him on this critical issue."
The IRI Champion of Retirement Security Award was established in 2013 to recognize policymakers who work to enhance retirement security in the United States.
The Insured Retirement Institute (IRI) is the leading association for the entire supply chain of insured retirement strategies, including life insurers, asset managers, broker-dealers, banks, marketing organizations, law firms, and solution providers. IRI members account for 90 percent of annuity assets in the U.S., include the foremost distributors of protected lifetime income solutions, and are represented by financial professionals serving millions of Americans. IRI champions retirement security for all through leadership in advocacy, awareness, research, and the advancement of digital solutions within a collaborative industry community. Learn more at www.irionline.org.
