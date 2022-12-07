Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,703 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 316,818 in the last 365 days.

Glitchmas is Coming. Are you Prepared?

Dec 7, 2022

By: Tom Cosgrove, Senior Manager, Industry Relations, FMI

I can’t help but get excited for the holiday season. On TV, you see children opening gifts and adults surprising their spouses with outrageously expensive new vehicles with big bows. Some of the presets on my car’s radio have switched over to holiday music, as has the music in the grocery stores where I shop. Unfortunately, this time of year is also a happy time for criminals.

Fondly known as “Glitchmas” by criminals, many con artists take advantage of the chaos and staffing issues (new or temporary employees) during the holiday season. Retailers need to be extra vigilant this year as inflation and other economic challenges have increased the appeal of criminal activities. Stolen items are often resold creating unfair competition and further harming retailers. Here are a few tips that retailers can use to protect themselves:

  • Review transactions using large numbers of free product or high value coupons. It is unusual for a person to have more than a few of these rare coupons.
  • A coupon that scans for more than the printed amount is likely to be a counterfeit.
  • Verify that products match the written offer on the coupons.
  • Watch out and prevent product return fraud scams.

“Glitchmas” was a topic of conversation on our recent Joint Industry Coupon Council (JICC) call and keeps a few members of the council awake at night. Other topics discussed were returns fraud, improving the customer experience (around redeeming coupons), and protecting team members from the bad apples.

The JICC is a parity-based group that brings together retailers and suppliers from across the industry to develop a collaborative industry coupon process and network. If you are interested in participating in the Council, reach out to me to join in.

Contact Tom


You just read:

Glitchmas is Coming. Are you Prepared?

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.