Data Tribes Partners with Genesee Academy to Deliver World Class Training and Certification

There is no denying Data Tribes' proficiency and aptitude for creating agile BI and DW solutions.”AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Tribes, the dynamic startup from Amsterdam, announces today a partnership with Genesee Academy, the world's premier provider of Data Vault and Ensemble Logical Modeling training and certification.
Ron van Braam, Product Director at Data Tribes “For more than 10 years I have been supervising projects to set up data warehouses and data platforms that satisfies the customer’s requirements. Through guidance and instruction, the colleagues on the projects gain the necessary experience to conceive and fulfil their own solutions. I always prioritise semantically driven data modeling as the cornerstone for formulating a DWH solution, the perfect starting point for Data Vault and Dimensional modeling. I feel honoured to partner with Genesee Academy, paving the way for me to become a mentor. I'm looking forward to imparting my knowledge and expertise to people in this remarkable industry. With this collaboration we can deliver Data Tribes training trough the Genesee Academy which can be conducted virtually, within a corporate setting (inhouse), tailer-made or via a scheduled program.”
Hans Hultgren, President, Genesee Academy: "I am very pleased to be working with Ron van Braam and his colleagues at Data Tribes. Given his long track record in the data domain, Ron's abundance of experience is invaluable for demonstrating the melding of theory and practice.” Remco Broekmans, Vice President of International Programs adds: "There is no denying Data Tribes' proficiency and aptitude for creating agile BI and DW solutions. The Data Architects of Data Tribes have extensive experience in optimally setting up DWH and managing Data Platforms. I’m certain that this expertise will bridge the knowledge gap of data modeling and architecture in the Dutch Business Community. Kicking off our collaboration, a series of new courses will launch in the first quarter of 2023, precisely to achieve this goal".
Data Tribes is a dynamic startup of Data Shapers from Amsterdam. It is the company's daily mission to make data impact the world. Data Tribes designs data platforms and facilitates the use of Analytics. This way, customers can utilise Business Intelligence (KPIs, dashboards and reports) to take a retrospective look, and Data Science (Machine Learning) to make predictions. The Data Tribes Consultants are characterised by their entrepreneurial spirit, curiosity and enthusiasm. For more information www.datatribes.nl
