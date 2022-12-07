LATRO Provides Advanced Fraud Management Analytics to Morocco’s Telco Operator inwi

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LATRO, a global provider for telecommunications revenue assurance and fraud management (RAFM) product and services solutions, announced the extension of their services agreement with inwi. LATRO has supported inwi in fighting fraud within the country for nearly a decade.

inwi’s Director of Revenue Assurance and Fraud Management, Mr. Mohamed Temsamani, says, “We have collaborated with LATRO since 2013 and have been satisfied with the faithful services provided by LATRO. With the support of LATRO’s services, we recently were able to locate various operations in Morocco involving hacking and interconnect bypass. We worked with the local police to arrest the suspects and recover large quantities of equipment, which was used for the purposes of Piracy, and interconnect bypass. We highly recommend LATRO’s services in the fight against fraud.”

“The recent contract renewal with inwi demonstrates the value of our ongoing relationship and we are honored to continue providing services to such an innovative telecommunication company in the Moroccan market. We deliver innovative data analytics driven solutions to our customers’ most critical challenges, helping to protect and assure their revenues, empowering them to continue key investments in the markets they serve,” said Donald Reinhart, LATRO CEO.

LATRO operates in over fifty markets worldwide, empowering mobile network operators to beat fraud, stop revenue leakage, mature business controls, and exceed their most challenging KPIs. For more information about LATRO, visit www.latro.com.

About inwi

Global Telecommunication Operator, inwi is a key player in the digital transformation of Morocco. Each day, inwi supports consumers and professionals to access the best of technology and adopt it in every aspect of daily life. For more information, visit: www.inwi.ma.

