PVC Pipes Market Size 2023-2028: Industry Trends, Share, Growth and Competitive Analysis

PVC Pipes Market Share

SHERIDAN , WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “PVC Pipes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, the global PVC pipes market size reached 23.8 Million Tons in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 31.1 Million Tons by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.31% during 2023-2028.

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC) pipes are thermostatic, hollow cylindrical tubular components obtained by extruding various raw materials, such as pellets, polymer resin, stabilizers, and artificial adhesives in a chamber. After production, the manufactured parts are melted, heated, and shaped into the desired length. As compared to conventional pipes, PVC pipes are more affordable, eco-friendly, lightweight, and easy to install, have leak-free joints, and provide exceptional dielectric strength. Apart from this, they are weather, chemical, and corrosion-resistant, reduce blockages or bacterial contaminations, and utilize smooth bores to enable high-flow water transfer. Consequently, PVC pipes are extensively employed in multiple plumbing applications, underground wiring, and sewage lines.

PVC Pipes Market Trends:

The growth of the global PVC pipe market can be attributed to ongoing construction activities and the increasing need for durable and stress-resistant liquid handling equipment over conventional concrete pipes. Furthermore, the rising utilization of PVC pipes in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and drain-waste-vent (DWV) sewers is favoring the market growth. In line with this, the escalating environmental concerns and the implementation of water management initiatives by governments are further facilitating the widespread adoption of PVC pipes across the commercial and industrial sectors. Moreover, the rising consumer awareness regarding the several product benefits has encouraged users to employ PVC pipes over rubber in flooring furniture and clinical tubing, which, in turn, is propelling the market growth. Besides this, the uptake of molecular orientation procedure for manufacturing PVC pipes with enhanced physical and mechanical properties is contributing to the market growth.

PVC Pipes Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global PVC pipes market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• China Lesso Group Holdings Limited

• Fujian Aton Advanced Materials Science & Technology Co Ltd.

• Hebei Bosoar Pipe Co. Ltd.

• Pipelife Austria Gmbh & Co KG

• Plásticos Ferro S.L.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has categorized the market based on application and regional Insights.

Breakup by Application:

• Irrigation

• Water Supply

• Sewerage

• Plumbing

• HVAC

• Oil and Gas

Regional Insights:

• Asia

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

