Breakfast Cereals Market Size Mash up 2023 - 2028 - Worldwide Growth and End Use Industry Overview

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging Advantages of Muesli in Breakfast Cereals Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Breakfast Cereals Market size is estimated to reach $51.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2023-2028. The surging demand for creative breakfast products amidst the urban population is set to drive the Breakfast Cereals Market. The revival of hot cereals is set to propel the growth of the Breakfast Cereals Industry during the forecast period 2023-2028. Superfood options for breakfast may include avocadoes, blueberries, chia seeds and more. Ketologie creates a flavorful trio of probiotics low-carb 'Noat-Meal' products that are prepared with flaxseed meals. Breakfast cereal products may be categorized into: (1) those that are ready-to-eat (RTE) before or after including milk and (optionally) sugar; (2) those that are ready-to-cook, also termed hot cereals (HCs); and (3) alternate breakfast products based principally on cereal grains, like cereal bars. Muesli is a delightful blend of nuts, dried fruits, seeds and oats. There are gluten-free cereals available. A 2021 investigation discovered that people who consume breakfast and at least 25g of fiber every day are 21% less likely to lose their lives from cardiovascular disease than their non-fibrous or breakfast-skipping peers. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Breakfast-Cereals-Market-Research-513518

Key takeaways:

1. Geographically, North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2022 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2023-2028 owing to surging intake of hot cereals and ready-to-eat cereals in the North American region.

2. The growth of the Breakfast Cereals Market is being driven by the rising inclination of consumers towards nutritious and healthy food, including superfoods and probiotics.

3. However, cereals are prepared from highly processed grains of wheat, corn or rice with an extrusion process stripping cereals of necessary nutrients and vitamins which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Breakfast Cereals Market.

4. The Breakfast Cereals Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Breakfast Cereals Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513518

Segmental Analysis:

1. The soaring recognition of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals among the young employed population with a fast-paced lifestyle is further propelling the growth of the Ready-to-eat segment. Furthermore, the Hot Cereals segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2023-2028 due to the growing recognition of hot cereals like oats and muesli and the multiplying inclusion of savory alternatives that are both healthy and agreeable by manufacturers to extend their customer base.

2. The advanced retail infrastructure is further propelling the growth of this segment. Furthermore, the Online Retailers segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2023-2028 due to the skyrocketing application of e-commerce-based websites for the purchase of breakfast cereals including superfoods and probiotics at just a click of a button with home delivery options and at discounted rates.

3. North America dominated the Breakfast Cereals market with a 39% share of the overall market in 2022. The growth of this region is due to the surging intake of ready-to-eat breakfast cereals. The strong growth of convenience stores is further propelling the growth of the Breakfast Cereals Industry, thereby contributing to the Breakfast Cereals Industry Outlook, in the North American region.

4. There are two types of muesli - dried muesli and fresh muesli. As per the “American Dietetic Association”, adults need to consume about 25 to 38 grams of muesli on a daily basis. There are numerous health advantages of muesli, beginning from developing bones and safeguarding the heart to taking care of the nervous and digestive systems. The antioxidants in it make it an antibacterial agent that assists the body in combating loads of germs, infections and additional ailments.

5. Novel products were introduced in the hot cereals/oatmeal category by a multinational firm, a socially active firm and a brother and sister who appeared on the TV show "Shark Tank" in 2021. "This Saves Lives" (Los Angeles) introduced Kids Oatmeal that offers one full serving of fruits and vegetables from a mix of apple, onion, broccoli, kale, cranberry and raspberry. The gluten-free, peanut-free and dairy-free oatmeal is prepared with whole-grain oats, brown sugar, sea salt and monk fruit.

6. The sodium content of hot breakfast cereal varies from zero to over 400 milligrams per serving. The soaring innovations in hot cereals are propelling the growth of the Breakfast Cereals Industry, thereby contributing to the Breakfast Cereals Industry Outlook during the forecast period 2023-2028. As per Diabetes Canada, one need not consume greater than 10 percent of sugar in the complete day’s calorie intake, which is around 50 grams of sugar on a 2000-calorie diet per day. It is perfect that one consumes less than 5 percent of sugar, which would be around 25 grams of sugar. Sadly, in a cup of breakfast cereals, there are around 11 grams at the minimum.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Breakfast Cereals industry are -

1. PepsiCo.

2. Nestle

3. Marico Limited

4. Calbee, Inc.

5. Bagrrys India Limited

Click on the following link to buy the Breakfast Cereals Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513518

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Eastern Europe Bakery Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18300/eastern-europe-bakery-market.html

B. Ready Meal Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16690/ready-meals-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062