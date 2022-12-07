Submit Release
Give the Gift of Membership: Friends of the Library of Congress

Looking for the coolest present for the history buff or book lover in your life? Give the gift of membership to a friend or family member and introduce them to the depth and wonders of the Library of Congress while also growing and preserving our civic and cultural record.

Your gift recipient will receive a membership card and unique opportunities to engage with the Library for a full year. Benefits are based on the membership level you choose.

We will inform the recipient of your generous gift (please allow 2-3 weeks). If you prefer we send the information directly to you to share or have a date you need it by, please email devofc@loc.gov after donating, and we’ll do our best to accommodate your request.

Friends of the Library of Congress Membership Levels

$50 | Reader

  • Subscription to monthly e-newsletter which includes advance notice of upcoming events, exhibitions, collections, and staff recommendations
  • 10% discount at Library of Congress gift shop, including online purchases

$100 | Writer

All the benefits of the Reader level, plus:

  • Subscription to Library of Congress Magazine, sent six times per year
  • Invitation to special library events and programming
  • Library of Congress signature bookmark

$250 | Explorer

All the benefits of the Writer level, plus:

  • One vote in the annual Friends' Choice Award to pick an acquisition, digitization project, or other project from the Librarian’s list
  • Invitation to Book Club featuring conversations with top authors, experts, and VIPs

$500 | Collector

All the benefits of the Explorer level, plus:

  • Recognition on our Library of Congress Virtual Donor Scroll
  • Invitation to join special Library tours

$1,000 | Bibliophile

All the benefits of the Collector level, plus:

  • Early access to seats for National Book Festival events
  • Invitation to open house previews of new galleries and exhibitions

