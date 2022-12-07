Crozier Adds Record Number of New Employee Shareholders

Collingwood, ON, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc. (Crozier), a leading consulting firm in the land development and building industry, today announces the addition of 22 new employee shareholders – the largest addition in Crozier's history, as the company continues to undergo expansion and diversify its client service capabilities.

"As an employee-owned company, we're pleased to welcome a record number of Crozier employees as new shareholders," said Chris Crozier, Founder and CEO, Crozier. "With the addition of these newly named shareholders, we're continuing on the path of strategic growth and dedication to delivering excellence and innovation in engineering and related services to our clients and community."

The new Crozier employee shareholders hold positions across the company – from technical services including civil, environmental, transportation and landscape architecture to corporate services including finance, marketing and IT. Of the new shareholders, almost half are women and a third started their careers at Crozier, reinforcing the company's commitment to foster professional development and growing careers from the ground up.

Launched in 2009, Crozier's employee shareholder program is rooted in the firm's values which are built upon an entrepreneurial, energetic, and caring culture. Ninety per cent of all current employee shareholders hold positions outside the executive level, providing employees across the company with enhanced opportunities to participate in the firm's growth and future. Over the last two years, Crozier has doubled its staff across technical and corporate services – all at varying stages of their career, and plans to continue growing its employee shareholder program.

About C.F. Crozier & Associates Inc.

Crozier is an employee-owned, leading consulting engineering firm in the land development and building industry. Founded in 2004, Crozier's growing team of over 300 professionals deliver civil, water resources, transportation, structural, mechanical, and electrical engineering services, complemented by hydrogeology, environmental consulting, landscape architecture, and building science services. Headquartered in Collingwood, Ontario, with offices in Milton, Toronto, and Bradford, Crozier supports the private sector across Ontario by advancing residential, industrial, commercial, institutional, and First Nations projects. The firm continues to diversify with complementary services and expanding its office presence geographically. To learn more, visit cfcrozier.ca.

