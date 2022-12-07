TextUs Releases 2023 State of Texting Report

Denver, Colorado, Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver, Colorado, December 7, 2022 - TextUs, the leading conversational texting platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time conversations with prospects, candidates, employees and customers has released its 2023 State of Texting Report. The report combines feedback surveyed from over 250 TextUs users and data points from over 200 million texts sent on its platform in 2022. Users are employed in a variety of sectors including: staffing, healthcare, HR, sales, higher education, K-12 education, and SaaS.

TextUs found text messaging to be the leading communication channel among those surveyed, outpacing email and phone by large margins. Over 50% indicated text messaging was the most effective way to communicate in their business workflows. Additionally, 62% of users indicate they are using text messaging multiple times per day.

Businesses that find themselves needing to communicate quickly and effectively with various stakeholders are turning to text to garner higher response rates in less time. TextUs users average upwards of a 49% response rate on outbound texts, which far outpaces that of email or phone. Moreover, responses are coming in at a median rate of 12 minutes, whereas email responses can take as long as 90 minutes.

To entice more and faster responses, TextUs found that shorter text messages work best. The company reports a direct correlation between message length and response rate. When messages are under 100 characters, response rates exceed 70% and are as high as 80% when message length is 50 characters or less, depending on the industry.

TextUs will be presenting the full findings of its State of Texting report in a live webinar on Friday, December 9th at 10am MST. Webinar guests are encouraged to register even if they are unable to attend the live session as a recording will be emailed to all registrants following the presentation. Registration is open to the general public and can be found here.

To view the full 2023 State of Texting Report, click here.

About TextUs

TextUs is the leading conversational messaging platform that enables organizations to have engaging real-time message-based conversations with their customers, candidates, and employees across their entire journey with the organization. With seamless integrations to the top applicant tracking systems (ATS) and customer relationship management (CRM) platforms, texting is an easy and seamless extension of current business systems and day to day workflows. With a 98% read rate and up to 45% response rates, TextUs delivers business text messaging combined with automated features to connect businesses with their customers in real time, making users more productive and driving better results to their bottom line. To learn more, visit www.textus.com.

