Global Oilfield Communications Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

According to ‘Oilfield Communications Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the oilfield communications market size is expected to reach a value of nearly $3.56 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The market is expected to grow to $4.77 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%. Increasing oil production is expected to propel the growth of the oilfield communications market trends going forward.

The oilfield communications market consists of the sale of oilfield communications by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to boost equipment productivity, optimise infrastructure operations, and keep personnel safe. Oilfield communications refer to technologies that integrate and automate oilfield operations to provide information and decrease the supply and demand gap.

Technological innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the oilfield communications market. Major companies operating in the oilfield communication market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position. For instance, in May 2022, Baker Hughes, a US-based company operating in oilfield communications, launched a new subsea wellhead technology, the MS-2 Annulus Seal, to save operational rig costs by helping lower overall wellhead installation costs because of fewer rig trips. This integrated sealing solution was launched and exhibited at the 2022 offshore technology conference in Houston and adopted by multiple customers in North and South America. The MS-2 Annulus Seal brings increased operator confidence in good integrity and extends well life, helps to lower the cost of well construction and intervention, expands intervention options, and ensures security and confidence of good integrity in challenging conditions.

By Communication Network: Cellular Communication Network, VSAT Communication Network, Fiber Optic-Based Communication Network, Microwave Communication Network, Tetra Network

By Component: Solutions, Services

By Technology: Cellular Network, VoIP, Unified Communications, M2M, Microwave Communication, WiMAX, VSAT, TETRA, Fiber Optics, WAN, LAN

By Field Site: Onshore, Offshore

By Geography: The oilfield communications global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Key Market Players: Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Speedcast, ABB Power Grids Ltd, Ceragon Networks Ltd, RigNet Inc, Commscope, Inmarsat PLC, Tait Communications, Baker Hughes Incorporated, Alcatel-Lucent S.A., Rad Data Communications

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

