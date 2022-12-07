Endoscopy Devices Market Size, Drivers, Top Companies, Latest Trends, Demand, Analysis and Forecast 2022-2027

Endoscopy Devices Market Report 2022-2027

The global endoscopy devices market reached a value of US$ 40.6 Billion in 2021

SHERIDAN, WY, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Endoscopy Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global endoscopy devices market statistics. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Year considered to estimate the market size:

• Base year of the analysis: 2021

• Historical period: 2016-2021

• Forecast period: 2022-2027

The global endoscopy devices market size reached US$ 40.6 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 62.2 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% during 2022-2027.

Competitive Scenario with Endoscopy Devices Market Key Companies:

The competitive landscape of the thin-film battery market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

• Boston Scientific Corporation

• Johnson & Johnson

• FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

• HOYA Corporation

• Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

• Machida Endoscope Co. Ltd

• Medtronic Plc

• Olympus Corporation

• Richard Wolf GmbH

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Stryker Corporation

Endoscopy Devices Market Insight:

Endoscopy devices represent long and thin tubes that are inserted inside the body via incision or mouth to examine the interior of the bladder, esophagus, ears, nose, stomach, colon, throat, heart, urinary tract, joints, abdomen, etc. They have a camera and light source attached, which help healthcare professionals in performing biopsies as well as laparoscopic and arthroscopy surgeries. Presently, endoscopy devices are commonly available in several lengths and flexibilities depending on diagnostic organs. They allow operations to be performed on patients and treat complex diseases, including cancer. Consequently, endoscopy equipment are extensively utilized by doctors to examine joints, while flexible fiber-optic devices find wide-ranging applications for assessing the colon.

Endoscopy Devices Market Trends:

The rising prevalence of cancer and gastrointestinal disorders is primarily driving the endoscopy devices market. Additionally, the widespread adoption of these procedures that include minimal risk of complications, reduced post-operative pain, healing, lighter anesthesia, a shorter hospital stay, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the growing utilization of endoscopy devices to investigate unusual symptoms, such as dysphagia, diarrhea, weight loss, heartburn, stool blood, etc., and the expanding pediatric population are acting as significant growth-inducing factors.

Download a free sample report to get a detailed overview of the market: https://www.imarcgroup.com/endoscopy-devices-market/requestsample

Moreover, the development of capsule or robot-assisted endoscopy devices with ultra-high-definition (UHD) visualization systems by key market players is positively influencing the global market. Apart from this, they are providing state-of-the-art video equipment and easy-to-handle light sources to support the use of endoscopy devices in microsurgical techniques, which is also augmenting the market growth. Furthermore, the escalating demand for minimal post-surgical complications is anticipated to fuel the endoscopy devices market over the forecasted period.

Endoscopy Devices Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the endoscopy devices market on the basis of type, application, end use and region.

The most important types of Endoscopy Devices products covered in this report are:

• Endoscopes

• Endoscopy Visualization Systems

• Endoscopy Visualization Components

• Operative Devices

Based on Application:

• Gastrointestinal Endoscopy

• Urology Endoscopy

• Laparoscopy

• Gynaecology Endoscopy

• Arthroscopy

• Others

Based on End Use:

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Others

Geographical Analysis:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Russia, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=3835&flag=F

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2016-2021)

• Market Outlook (2022-2027)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• Impact of COVID-19

• Value Chain Analysis

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse More Related Reports:

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market Overview 2023-2028

Mammography Market Opportunities by 2027

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

