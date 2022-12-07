Melisa E. Arnold Looks at the Complexities of a Child-Mother Relationship
A story of how those closest to you hurt you the mostCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A book that looks at the complex relationship between child and mother, Melisa E. Arnold's latest release, The Color of Pain tells of the life of Alex and his mother Cathlean. When Cathlean returns to Belize after five years in England and collects her son, Alex, from her sister who she entrusted with his care, she faces challenges in keeping her promise to motherhood as her yearning for a fast-paced and fun-filled life is in contrast with the responsibilities she must keep. The pair leave for England when Cathlean’s marriage with a British soldier develops. Returning from England after staying there for a decade, Alex finds himself falling in love with Sherrette; however, life does not stay simple as new information complicates their relationship.
This book is written by Melisa E. Arnold along with input by Alexander Cassanova. Ms. Arnold was born in Dangriga, Belize, Central America, and currently resides in Los Angeles, California. Writing stories has been her hobby starting in childhood; she was also a published poet. It has been her ardent wish to write a story that she felt needed to be written.
A reviewer praised this book for being able to truthfully capture the way of life and culture in Belize. As a book centered around a son-mother relationship, reviewers describe the book as heart-warming and touching. Another reviewer says the characters in the novel are easy to connect to and empathize with.
Delve into the complicated son-mother relationship and the ups and downs of life with Melisa E. Arnold’s The Color of Pain. Get your copy by placing orders on Amazon or from bookstores near you.
