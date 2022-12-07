Health Food Market Size to Hit $1,321.5 Billion by 2028 | Exhibit a CAGR of 9.2% (2023 - 2028)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Health Food Market is estimated to reach $1,321.5 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period 2023-2028. The demand for healthy food products has increased as a result of consumers' growing health consciousness toward curbing obesity, which is having a significant impact on the market for these food items. The World Obesity Atlas 2022, published by the World Obesity Federation, predicts that one billion people globally, including 1 in 5 women and 1 in 7 men, would be living with obesity by 2030. Healthy food is something that maintains, enhances or improves general health. Natural health food such as Functional food, cereals, legumes, quinoa and organic food that are rich in macronutrients, micronutrients and enough dietary energy are all essential components of a healthy diet. It protects one from a number of chronic, non-communicable diseases, including cancer, heart disease and diabetes. A balanced diet consists of a variety of food items, including staples like cereals, starchy tubers or roots, legumes, fruit and vegetables, as well as items derived from animals. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. Growing knowledge of the health benefits connected to the use of organic products is one of the main drivers fueling the Health Food industry expansion.

2. As a result of the shift in consumer purchasing behavior, sales of organic food are anticipated to increase. Additionally, the Health Food industry is expanding due to the growing customer preference for non-GMO products.

3. The demand for organic food has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Consumers' buying habits changed as a result of this uncertainty, favoring more organic and natural products as they became more conscious of the value of having a robust immune system.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Health Food Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Organic Food segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.4% over the forecast period 2023-2028 owing to rising knowledge of the health advantages linked to the consumption of organic food. The shift in consumer purchasing behavior is expected to increase sales of organic food. Based on Distribution channels, the Health Food Market is further segmented into Offline and Online. The Offline segment held the largest share of the health food market in 2022 due to the rising customer preference for buying health products offline.

2. The online segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 10.0% over the forecast period 2023-2028. With direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels such as brand websites, shoppable social media platforms and marketplaces becoming increasingly significant, post-pandemic tendencies have probably increased. the North America Health Food Market accounted for 34% market share in 2022 owing to its high knowledge of health food, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and expanding product offerings. The production of organic food has increased as a result of the rising demand for natural health food. According to recent USDA projections, approximately 39 million acres or 16 million hectares, were under organic agricultural management in 2020.

3. The Asia-Pacific segment is anticipated to grow with the fastest CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2028. This is majorly attributed to the region's expanding exercise facilities, expanding healthy eating habits, rising disposable income and growing knowledge of the benefits of eating natural health food, functional food and better-for-you (BFY) food.

4. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that 48 million foodborne disease incidents take place annually, affecting one out of every six Americans despite the fact that the American food supply is among the safest in the world. Additionally, each year, 128,000 hospitalizations and 3,000 fatalities are anticipated as a result of these disorders.

5. The World Health Organization states that inadequate physical activity and a poor diet are major global health concerns as of April 29, 2020. In the US, a healthy diet includes limiting free sugar consumption to no more than 10% of total caloric intake. Heart disease, cancer and stroke are the three major causes of death and healthy nutrition can reduce the risk of developing these conditions.

6. Furthermore, a study on cereal health claims conducted by Mexico's Institute of Public Health revealed that at least 70% of unhealthy cereals included at least one nutritional claim on the label. Similarly, less than half of the healthy functional food, alleged to have caused adverse health events, were recalled between 2018 and June 2022, according to regulator data from South Korea. Only 13.61 tons or 43% of the 31.85 tons of health functional food that were correctly recalled over the course of five years were hazardous items.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Health Food industry are -

1. 1. Archer Daniels Midland Co.

2. Danone SA

3. Dean Foods Co.

4. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

5. Mondelez Global LLC

