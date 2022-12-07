Food Starch Market worth US$32.4 Billion by 2028 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Prevalence of Native Food Starch Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Food Starch Market is estimated to reach $32.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period 2023-2028. Rice, corn, wheat, beans, potatoes and many other vegetables include starch - a white, flavorless, solid carbohydrate that is found in the form of tiny granules in the seeds, tubers and other portions of plants. The market for food starch is anticipated to experience significant expansion due to the growing consumer willingness to pay more for food additives for improved flavor and texture. Since many packaged food items contain starch, the need for food starch is anticipated to increase. According to Agriculture and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority, India's exports of processed food were $5,559.84 million in 2021-2022. In addition to its functional advantages, modified starch has a variety of uses in food, including replacing fat and enhancing texture in baked goods, snacks and beverages. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Starch-Market-Research-514098

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominates the food starch market in 2022 since ready-to-eat premixes use food starch heavily and the U.S. is one of the major markets for it.

2. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to dominate the food starch market in the forecast period 2023-2028, as starch is used to prepare a variety of dishes in several upscale eateries and cafes.

3. A rise in the wellness and health trend and growing consumer demand for all-natural products are driving the market's competitiveness.

4. The availability of raw materials, an effective supply chain and the increasing variety of end-user industries that use starch are some more variables that further increase market demand around the world. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats would be provided in the Food Starch Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=514098

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Food Starch Market is further segmented into Native Starch, Modified Starch and Starch Derivatives. The Native Starch segment held the largest revenue market share in 2022, as it has a 4 kcal/g energy content - the same as all other carbs. the native starch industry, which accounts for over 6.2% of the food and beverage industry, is the second most energy-consuming industry.

2. The Modified Starch segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period 2023-2028, since various product categories, including batters and breading, dairy and dessert items, soups and sauces and confectionary use modified starches as thickeners.

3. The ability of cassava starch to enhance metabolic health and lower the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes has been backed by research. According to Food and Agriculture Organization, about 10% of that starch is derived from the roots of the cassava plant, which is also the main source of nutrition for many rural residents in developing nations in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

4. The Corn Starch segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period 2023-2028 as it is most often used as a thickener for stews, soups and gravies. It is frequently preferred by people who suffer from gluten-related diseases as it is made from corn and not wheat.

5. The North America Food Starch Market accounted for 36% of revenue share in 2022, as the U.S. is the largest producer of corn and corn derivatives. According to International Starch Organization, 10% to 15% of the corn produced in America is purchased and processed by corn refiners each year. According to an article on Starch Products, Products made with macaroni are thought to have originated in Italy, where the average person consumes up to 30-35 kilograms (65-75 pounds) of the food each year. About 6.3 kilograms are consumed annually in France, 3.7 kilograms in the U.S. and 0.4 kilograms in the UK.

6. Native starches, which can be found in foods like corn, wheat, potatoes, rice, cassava and tapioca, are basically pure forms of starch. The structure and composition of native starches derived from various plant sources vary greatly. However, all granules are mostly made up of components - amylose 20–30% and amylopectin 70–80%. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAOSTAT), corn was grown on almost 201 million hectares, producing 1162 million tones at a rate of 5754.7 kg/ha, with a larger range of soil, temperature, biodiversity and management techniques in 2020. In 2020-2021, India produced 31.51 million tones across an area of 9.9 million hectares.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Starch industry are -

1. PlantPlus

2. ADM - Archer Daniels Midland

3. Agrana Group

4. BENEO

5. KaTech

Click on the following link to buy the Food Starch Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=514098

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Latin America Corn Starch Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18934/latin-america-corn-starch-market

B. India Corn Starch Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18431/india-corn-starch-market-research-report-analysis.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062