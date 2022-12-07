Carbamate Market Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Revenue Analysis to 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Surging consumer preference toward the installation of gardens and lawns in residential and commercial buildings is increasing demand for the Carbamate Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Carbamate Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Carbamate is an organic compound composed of carbamic acid and can be categorized into ammonium carbamate, covalent carbamates, and more. It is primarily used in the synthesis of urea, polyurethanes, isocyanates, pesticide, and other applications that are used in multiple industries such as agriculture, plastics, paints & coatings, cosmetics, and more. In 2020, the COVID-19 lockdown had significantly reduced production activities as a result of the country-wise shutdown of manufacturing sites, shortage of labor, and the decline of the supply and demand chain all over the world, thus, affecting the market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Carbamate-Market-Research-511507



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Carbamate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Granular formulation held a significant share in the Carbamate Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics, ease of use, and increased efficiency made it stand out in comparison to other formulations in the market.

2. Pesticide application held the largest share in the Carbamate Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for carbamate for pest control during crop production and for improving the overall crop productivity.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Carbamate Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for Carbamate from the agricultural sector of the region. For instance, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), the total wheat production in China reached up to 136.9 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 1.6% as compared to 134.3 million metric tons in 2020.



Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511507



Segmental Analysis:

1. The granular formulation held a significant share in the Carbamate Market in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the characteristics and benefits it offers over other types of formulations. For instance, granular carbamate pesticide is easy to use in comparison to spray, and other formulations, and can be directly attached to the soil where the insects are usually located.

2. Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Carbamate Market in 2021 up to 31%. The consumption of carbamate is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the agricultural sector. For instance, according to the US Department of Agriculture, in 2020 the total food crop production in the Asia-Pacific region reached 1026.7 million metric tons in 2021, an increase of 2.7% in comparison to 998.8 million metric tons in 2020.

3. The pesticide segment held the largest share in the Carbamate Market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2027, owing to the increasing demand for carbamate pesticide from agricultural sectors across the globe. For instance, in January 2022, the government of Egypt invested around EGP 6.4 billion (US$ 413 million) for the continuation of its agricultural project.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carbamate Industry are -

1. BASF SE

2. Bayer AG

3. FMC Corporation

4. Corteva

5. Nufarm Canada



Click on the following link to buy the Carbamate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511507



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Insecticides Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15905/insecticides-market.html

B. Bioinsecticides Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Bioinsecticides-Market-Research-505109



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062