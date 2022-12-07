Body Whispering receives Gold Medal at the Global Book Awards
EINPresswire.com/ -- Body Whispering, A New Way Of Seeing, Being and Healing, by Dr Dain Heer has just received the 2022 Gold Medal Global Book Award.
The Global Book Awards aim to recognize talented authors that have not received the recognition they deserve, whether in traditional publishing or in self-publishing.
“I'm so grateful for the award. It means that more people are truly interested in creating a communion with their bodies and seeing their bodies as a gift rather than a wrongness. What if starting a conversation with your body could be
the beginning of the best friendship you’ve ever had?” shares Dr. Heer.
Body Whispering contains a lot of Dr Dain Heer’s discoveries after doing sessions on hundreds of thousands of people over the last 25 years. It contains tools for a totally different paradigm for healing, change and transformation for you and your clients.
What is a body whisperer? Do you know if you are one? Are you ready to find out?
About
Dr. Dain Heer - Body Whisper, Author and Co- creator of Access Consciousness. Beginning his journey as a chiropractor, Dr Dain Heer has been facilitating, exploring and celebrating the magic of bodies for the last 30 years. Along his journey he developed his own signature energy work called the Energetic Synthesis of Being, a totally different way of working with energy that invites a new level of awareness and transformation with bodies. Dr. Dain Heer inspires others to reconnect with their own intelligent inner system, to transform limitations into possibilities and to create a different relationship with bodies that includes kindness and caring and communion.
Body Whispering now available on Audible and also on Amazon and at www.bodywhispererbook.com
Cost: $25 USD
Justine McKell
