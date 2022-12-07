Corrata named Technology Leader
Corrata has been named a technology leader by leading analyst firm Quadrant Knowledge solutions in the 2022 Spark Matrix for Mobile Threat ManagementDUBLIN, IRELAND, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corrata, the award-winning mobile threat defense solution provider, is delighted to announce that Quadrant Knowledge Solutions has named Corrata as a 2022 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Mobile Threat Management, Q4 2022. Corrata is one of a handful of vendors globally to be singled out as a technology leader.
The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of the global market dynamics, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study also provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Mobile Threat Management providers in the form of the SPARK Matrix™. The study also provides strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market positions.
Ayush Patidar, Analyst at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, states, “Corrata has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a leader in the SPARK Matrix: Mobile Threat Management, 2022,”
“Corrata Mobile Security provides unparalleled visibility and control over all device and network traffic in real-time and blocks unsanctioned cloud apps. It operates on-device and never routes traffic, thus improving performance and avoiding latency and privacy issues. Additionally, Corrata provides smart policy protection by combining deep traffic visibility with machine learning-assisted zero-day threat detection to detect and block phishing and malware threats,” adds Ayush.
Commenting on Corrata’s ranking as a technology leader, Corrata CEO Colm Healy said, “We are delighted to be recognized as a technology leader for mobile threat management. At Corrata, we have pushed the state of the art for mobile threat defense, pioneering the use of on-device traffic inspection as the key technology for detecting and responding to threats. Increasingly the industry is recognizing the benefits that the Corrata approach brings in terms of enhanced protection, privacy, and critical employee buy-in.”
Quadrant’s report explains:
“Mobile threat management (MTM) solution is an advanced solution that protects, detects, analyzes, and remediates against known and unknown mobile device threats in the organizations.” The solution utilizes different techniques, including machine learning and mobile threat intelligence-based behavioral analysis. It provides real-time reporting and control against malicious activity (attacks) targeting mobile endpoints and applications.
Driven by the increasing competition and emergence of a variety of vendors with different technological strengths, MTM vendors are increasingly looking at improving their product and market strategy and overall technology value proposition to remain competitive. The primary differentiators to evaluate MTM solution includes mobile endpoint protection, anti-phishing and content security, threat detection and response, device-based protection, application-based protection, network-based protection, and device vulnerability management.”
Corrata mobile threat defense solution provides iOS and Android devices with market-leading protection against phishing, malware, dangerous apps, and insecure networks. By operating on-device, the Corrata solution avoids the privacy pitfalls commonly found in mobile endpoint security solutions.
About Corrata
Corrata are global leaders in mobile endpoint security. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, they currently work with leading businesses across Europe and North America to provide complete protection against phishing, malware, man-in-the-middle attacks, and data loss on smartphones and tablets. Corrata’s mobile threat defense solution operates discreetly on a user’s mobile phone or tablet, with no interruption of device performance and without compromising employee privacy or user experience.
About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions
Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client’s business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.
Colm Healy
Corrata
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn