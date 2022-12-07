At 16.5 % CAGR, Carbon Nanomaterials Market Size Worth USD 16.3 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing requirement for carbon nanomaterials in the electrical & electronics industry is anticipated to upsurge the growth of the Carbon Nanomaterials Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Carbon Nanomaterials Market size is forecast to reach US$16.3 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The nanomaterials that are composed of carbon atoms are known as carbon nanomaterials. Carbon-based nanomaterials are classified according to their geometrical structure. The rising automotive sector is driving the carbon nanomaterials market growth. It is utilized as a lubricant additive for its excellent thermal and lubrication characteristics. The growing medical & healthcare industry is anticipated to drive the demand for carbon nanomaterials such as carbon nanofibers, fullerenes, graphene and others in therapeutic, medical devices, drug delivery and other applications. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Carbon Nanomaterials Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia Pacific region dominates the Carbon Nanomaterials market owing to the massive growth in the electrical and electronics industry. For instance, according to Invest India, domestic production of electronics hardware reached US$76 billion in 2019-20 with a CAGR of around 23%. Production-linked incentives of INR 40,951 crores (US$5544 million) are funded for over 5 years.

2. Rapidly rising demand for Carbon Nanomaterials in the automotive industry, to be used as lubricant additives for their excellent thermal and lubrication characteristics, has driven the growth of the Carbon Nanomaterials market.

3. The increasing demand for Carbon Nanomaterials in the medical and healthcare industry, due to its usage in therapeutic, medical devices, drug delivery and other applications has been a critical factor driving the growth of the Carbon Nanomaterials market in the upcoming years.

4. However, the problems associated with carbon nanomaterials can hinder the growth of the Carbon Nanomaterials market.



Segmental Analysis:

1. The Carbon Nanotube (CNT) segment held the largest Carbon Nanomaterials Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.6% during 2022-2027. Carbon nanotubes are extensively utilized in applications such as medical & healthcare, optical devices, electrical devices and others, which are estimated to increase the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

2. The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Carbon Nanomaterials Market share by 38% in the year 2021. It was due to the increasing requirement for carbon nanomaterials in developing countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea. China, India and Taiwan are expected to continue their dominance in the carbon nanomaterials market during the forecast period.

3. The medical and healthcare industry held the largest Carbon Nanomaterials Market share in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9% during 2022-2027. The rise in the aging population and advancements in medical devices would increase the usage of carbon nanomaterials, such as in therapeutic, medical devices, drug delivery and other applications.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Carbon Nanomaterials Industry are -

1. LG Chemical Limited

2. Cabot Corporation

3. Showa Denko K.K.

4. Jiangsu Cnano Technology Co. Ltd.

5. Chengdu Organic Chemicals Co. Ltd.



