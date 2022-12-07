Mobisoft Infotech Introduces New Salesforce Consulting Services to Power Digital Transformation Initiatives
The power of connected data and automation skills will be combined by Mobisoft Infotech with Salesforce to improve customer experiences.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobisoft Infotech to bring together the power of connected data and automation capabilities with Salesforce to deliver personalized customer experiences across digital channels. Mobisoft Infotech will expand its service offerings with specialized editions of Salesforce to create a culture that embraces change and keeps digital transformation gear on.
Mobisoft Infotech, a trusted product development company and digital transformation partner for businesses around the globe, today announced becoming a Salesforce Consulting Partner to supercharge their digital transformation initiatives.
Through a technical collaboration with Salesforce, Mobisoft Infotech, aims to help companies with powerful automation and intelligence technologies to deliver optimized customer experiences.
Mobisoft Infotech joined the Salesforce ecosystem as a Consulting Partner after surpassing Salesforce's aggregate score value. This value measures a partner's contributions across key areas like growth, certification, and specialization against Salesforce's set targets. Mobisoft Infotech plans to offer Salesforce consulting services and Salesforce product deployments through this exclusive partnership to accelerate digital transformation initiatives at scale.
"With evolving market trends and consumer shifts, it is important that companies maximize the use of data, technology, and tools in order to deliver meaningful experiences. Salesforce is the most suitable platform for businesses to optimize each interaction and build customer relations at scale. With the combined power of the Salesforce platform and Mobisoft's expertise, every company can deliver tailored experiences while digitally transforming business workflows." said Pritam Barhate, co-founder of Mobisoft Infotech.
"Data and digital platforms are the cornerstones of digital transformation. At Mobisoft, we have always focused on steadily building capabilities by unlocking opportunities and leveraging innovative tools. Becoming an official Salesforce Consulting Partner is very exciting for us. This partnership will help us empower businesses with emerging technology and tools to work more effectively." further added Pritam.
Having partnered with Salesforce, Mobisoft is positioned to be a key player in driving digital transformation, enabling businesses to take full advantage of connected data across the business landscape, gain deeper insights to improve performance, drive business agility, and create connected customer experiences.
Mobisoft Infotech's digital transformation expertise, extensive experience, and industry knowledge, coupled with Salesforce's capabilities, will give businesses the expert guidance, support, and tools to capture the real value of the CRM platform.
About Mobisoft Infotech:
Mobisoft Infotech is a leading digital product development company based in the USA and partners with businesses of all sizes to build, improve and scale products across platforms leveraging disruptive technologies and combining design, engineering, and innovation to unlock success. Mobisoft Infotech has successfully served in 37+ countries, including the United States, the UK, and Australia, and helped prominent industry players create the most value from digital transformation by seamlessly combining more than 13 years of experience, deep domain expertise, digital capabilities, processes, and a highly skilled team of experts. To learn more about Mobisoft Infotech's digital transformation achievement, click here.
