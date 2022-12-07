Global Escalators and Moving Walkways Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Escalators and Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Escalators and Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Escalators and Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the escalators and moving walkways market size is expected to grow from $ 15.42 billion in 2021 to $ 16.61 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The escalators and moving walkways market is expected to reach $ 20.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.2%. The flourishing commercial real estate market worldwide will propel the growth of the escalators and moving walkways market going forward.

The escalator and moving walkway market consists of sales of escalators and moving walkways by entities (manufacturers, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as solutions for the uninterrupted flow of people throughout buildings. Escalators and moving walkways refer to a moving staircase that carries people between floors of a building. This helps to carry passengers and freight up and down. These are commonly used in locations for public transport as well as malls. Moving walkways are mostly used in airports where they help travelers with luggage travel a great distance between several sub-terminals in the airport.

Global Escalators and Moving Walkways Market Trends

New product innovation is the key trend that is gaining popularity in the escalators and moving walkways market. Major companies operating in the escalators and moving walkways sector are focused on introducing new products to sustain their position in the market.

Global Escalators and Moving Walkways Market Segments

The global escalators and moving walkways market is segmented:

By Product: Escalators, Moving Walkways

By Application: Public Transit, Airport, Retail, Institutional, Other Applications

By Geography: The global escalators and moving walkways market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Escalators and Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides escalators and moving walkways global market overviews, analysis and forecasts market size and growth, market share, market segments and geographies, market trends, market players, and leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares.

TBRC’s Escalators and Moving Walkways Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Kone Oyj, Оtіѕ Еlеvаtоr Соmраnу, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric, Fujitec Co. Ltd., Тhуѕѕеnkruрр АG, Hitachi Lift India Pvt. Ltd., Нуundаі Еlеvаtоr Соmраnу, Тоѕhіbа Соrроrаtіоn, Ѕtеіn Ltd, Gulf Elevators Co. LLC, Sigma Elevator Company, Stannah Lifts, Senhe Elevator Co, Kleemann Hellas, and TK Elevator.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

