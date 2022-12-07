Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2031

Cattle Feed And Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the cattle feed & feed additives market size is expected to grow from $ 53.33 billion in 2021 to $ 57.01 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. As per TBRC’s cattle feed & feed additives market research the market is expected to reach $ 64.98 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.3%. The growing livestock and animal husbandry industry is expected to propel the growth of the cattle feed and feed additives market going forward.

The cattle feed and feed additive market consists of sales of cattle feed and feed additive products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that refer to ground, pelleted, crumbled, or mixed feed used for feeding cattle. These feeds are balanced for various nutrients as per cattle needs. Feed additives are compounds fed to cattle for reasons other than supplying nutrients, such as promoting good cattle health and improving their growth. Cattle feed additives are products that are used to increase cattle nutrition and are added to cattle feed to provide complete nutrition to farm cattle.

Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market Trends

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the cattle feed and feed additive market. Major companies operating in the cattle feed and feed additives sectors are focused on introducing new technologies to reinforce their position.

Global Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Market Segments

The global cattle feed & feed additives market is segmented:

By Ingredient: Corn, Soybean Meal, Wheat Oil Seeds and Grains, Other Ingredients

By Product: Antibiotics, Vitamins, Antioxidants, Amino Acids, Feed Enzymes, Acidifiers, and Other Products

By Application: Beef Cattle, Dairy Cattle, Calves, and Other Applications

By Geography: The global cattle feed & feed additives market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides cattle feed & feed additives market overviews, analyzes and cattle feed & feed additives market forecast market size and growth for the global cattle feed & feed additives market, cattle feed & feed additives global market share, cattle feed & feed additives global market segments and geographies, cattle feed & feed additives global market players, cattle feed & feed additives global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The cattle feed & feed additives global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Cattle Feed & Feed Additives Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Adisseo France S.A.S, Archer Daniels Midland company, BASF SE, Biomin, Cargill Incorporated, Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Country Bird Holdings Limited, Evonik Industries AG, Hansen Holdings, Kent Corporation, Land O'Lakes Inc., Nutreco N.V., Alltech, Koninlijke DSM N.V., Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, Kemin Industries, and New Hope Group.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC