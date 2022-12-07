Strategies For Global Dry Milling Market Players In 2022-2031 Market Forecast Period

Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the dry milling market size is expected to grow from $ 89.30 billion in 2021 to $ 95.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The dry milling market is expected to grow to $ 119.92 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.7%. The rise in the consumption of corn flour-processed snacks and bakery products across the globe is expected to propel the dry milling market growth going forward.

The dry milling global market consists of sales of dry milling products by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used for producing maize-related products such as cornflower for human consumption. When corn kernels are processed into flour or meal without the addition of any liquid, the process is known as dry milling. Dry milling is different from the other methods of milling as it includes the particle contact method of milling.

Global Dry Milling Market Trends

Technological advancements have emerged as the key trend gaining popularity in the dry milling market. Major companies operating in the dry milling sector are focusing on developing new technologies to sustain their position in the market.

Global Dry Milling Market Segments

The global dry milling market is segmented:

By Source: Yellow Corn, White Corn

By End Product: Ethanol, Dried Distillers Grain With Soluble (DDGS), Corn Grits, Corn Meal, Corn Flour, Other End Products

By Application: Fuel, Feed, Food

By Geography: The global dry milling market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides dry milling market overviews, analyzes and dry milling market forecast market size and growth for the global dry milling market, dry milling global market share, dry milling global market segments and geographies, dry milling global market players, dry milling global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The dry milling market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Dry Milling Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Archer Daniels Midland Company, Bunge Limited, C.H Guenther And Son Incorporated, Cargill Inc., Didion Milling, Flint Hills Resources, LifeLine Foods, Green Plains Inc., Semo Milling, Valero Energy Corporation, Pacific Ethanol Inc., Alto Ingredients Inc., FRITSCH, SunOpta Inc., and Millmore Engineering Private Limited.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

