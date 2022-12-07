3D Scanning Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 12% Through 2026

3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

According to ‘3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D scanning market size to grow from $ 4.46 billion in 2021 to $ 5.18 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.1%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, effecting many markets across the globe. The 3D scanning market is expected to reach $ 8.23 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.3%. The rise in demand for virtual reality and augmented reality is expected to propel the 3D scanning market growth going forward.

The 3D scanning market consists of sales of 3D scanning by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to create 3D models of real-world objects. 3D scanning refers to imaging device technology that collects real-world object distance point measurements and converts them into a virtual 3-D object. 3D scanning provides users with highly accurate measurements and the ability to fully utilize, visualize, and modify data captured with a 3D scanner by taking multiple snapshots of an object. The purpose of 3D scanning is to imagine the end product nodes before the beginning of the manufacturing process.

Global 3D Scanning Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the 3D scanning market. Major companies operating in the 3D scanning sector are focused on developing advanced, innovative technological solutions to strengthen their market position.

Global 3D Scanning Market Segments

By Type: Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, Structured Light Scanner

By Offering: Hardware, Software, Services

By Application: Entertainment and Media, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, Civil and Architecture, Industrial Manufacturing, Other Applications

By Geography: The global 3D scanning market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

3D Scanning Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D scanning global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D scanning market, 3D scanning global market share, 3D scanning global market segments and geographies, 3D scanning global market trends, 3D scanning market players, 3D scanning market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D scanning market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Faro Technologies Inc, Creaform Inc, Direct Dimensions Inc, GOM GmbH, Konica Minolta Inc, Nikon Corporation, Autodesk Inc, 3D Systems Inc, ShapeGrabber, Maptek Pty Ltd, Hexagon AB, Metrologic Group, Keyence Corporation, Mitutoyo Corp, Jenoptik, and Artec 3D.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

