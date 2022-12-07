Medical Robots Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

According to ‘Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the medical robots market size is expected to grow from $9.45 billion in 2021 to $11.24 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.97%. The Russia-Ukraine war disrupted the chances of global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, at least in the short term. The war between these two countries has led to economic sanctions on multiple countries, a surge in commodity prices, and supply chain disruptions, affecting many markets across the globe. The medical robotics market is expected to reach $22.26 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.63%. The rising preference for minimally invasive surgery (MIS) is significantly contributing to the medical robots market growth.

The medical robotics market consists of sales of medical robotics products and services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that offer robotic systems to assist in medical procedures, develop healthcare technology, and improve overall health care. Medical robotics technology is used in the healthcare industry for surgeries, radiotherapy treatment plans, rehabilitation therapy sessions and others.

Global Medical Robots Market Trends

Strategic collaboration between companies is a key trend gaining popularity in the medical robotics market. Companies in the medical robotics industry are undergoing various collaborations to develop new technologies and products.

Global Medical Robots Market Segments

By Product: Surgical Robotics Systems, Rehabilitation Robotics Systems, Non-invasive Radiosurgery Systems

By Application: Laparoscopy, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Orthopedic Surgery, Pharmacy Applications

By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Specialty Centers, Rehabilitation Centers

By Geography: The global medical robots market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides medical robots global market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global medical robots global market, medical robots market share, medical robots market segments and geographies, medical robots global market players, medical robots market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The medical robots market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Medical Robots Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Medtronic plc, Titan Medical, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, ReWalk Robotics, Renishaw Plc, Mazor Robotics, Irobot Corporation, Intuitive Surgical, Hocoma AG, Hansen Medical, Ekso Bionics, Accuracy Inc, Globus Medical, Houston Medical Robotics, Kinova robotics, Kirbey, Kuka Roboter GmbH, and Varian Medical Systems

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

