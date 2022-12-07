Gas Sensor Market Valuation to Boom Through 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Gas Sensor Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Gas Sensor Market size is anticipated to surpass $1.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The Gas Sensor Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly because Gas Sensor plays a major role in giving security, safety and various applications in Industries and other workplaces. Gas Sensor have their own respective features and provides various utilities. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Gas Sensor Market highlights the following areas –

• The Gas Sensor Market is estimated to witness a sustainable growth over the forecast period majorly role in giving security, safety and various applications in Industries and other workplaces.

Due to increasing extraction and shipping of resources in various Oil and Gas Industries, the scope of different Gas Sensors has increased rapidly which boost its market growth.

• Ongoing Industrialization and Urbanization in major economies such as USA, Canada, China, India and others, the presence of harmful gases in atmosphere and increased rapidly which uplifts the demand of Gas Sensors in global market.

• With the rise in Governmental regulations and Environmental concerns against the rising air pollution intensity with hazardous gases in atmosphere, installation of Gas Sensors in all workplaces and near hospitals and Other public places tends to drive the market growth.

Segmental Analysis:

• By Structure - Portable Gas Sensors has dominated the Gas Sensor Market at 70% share in 2020 as compared to the Fixed Gas Sensors. The demand for Portable Gas Sensors is growing because in various Power plant and Oil & Gas Industries, the pipelines contain many hazardous elements that can cause short and long-term health problems if workers are exposed improperly.

• By End-Use Industry - Oil & Gas Industries hold the largest market in Gas Sensor Market at 22.4% share in 2020. The various Inspection methods which it offers to the Oil & Gas Industries as they mainly constitute in operation of many gases from extraction to production by transferring through pipelines

• By Geography - Asia-Pacific has been accounted for being the highest market at 37.5% share in 2020 among all the regions by geography. The market growth in this region is predominantly rising due to fast-growing economies such as China, India, Japan and Others.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Gas Sensor Industry are -

1. Dragerwerk Ag & Co.KGAA

2. AMETEK

3. Honeywell International Inc.

4. ABB Ltd.

5. General Electric Co.

