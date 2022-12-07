Frosting & Icing Market Size Expected to Reach $11.6 billion with CAGR of 5.1% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Frosting & Icing Market Size is estimated to reach $11.6 billion by 2028 and it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2023-2028. Frosting and icing are used to embellish baked goods including cakes, muffins and pastries. Cakes and pastries are covered in icing, a thin, sweet glaze coating that hardens as it cools. Cakes are also covered in frosting, a thick and dense butter or cream covering. The primary components for frosting and icing are sugar, butter and milk or water. These ingredients can be flavor-added with things like chocolate, fruit juice or extracts and other things. Increasing demand for bakery products is a major factor propelling the demand for frosting products and is also anticipated to drive the growth of the Frosting & Icing Market size. An increase in bakeries, rising demand for cakes and pastries and an expansion of the food sector are some of the factors driving the Frosting & Icing Industry forward in the projected period of 2023-2028.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Frosting & Icing Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2022. Customers in North America seek meals that would satisfy their dietary needs while also being quick and easy to prepare to owe to their busy lifestyles.

2. The Frosting & Icing Market is driven by rising demand for cakes and pastries in the bakery industry. However, Regular consumption of bakery products may have a harmful impact on people's health, which is impeding the Frosting & Icing Market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Frosting & Icing Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Frosting & Icing Market: by Product Type : The Frosting & Icing Market based on product type can be further segmented into Buttercream Frosting, Cream Cheese Frosting, Royal Icing, Ganache, Dusting and Boiled or Cooked Icing.

Frosting & Icing Market: by Application Type : The Frosting & Icing Market based on Application type can be further segmented into Bakery, Restaurant and Household. The Bakery segment held a dominant market share in 2022 for Frosting & Icing Industry.

Frosting & Icing Market: by Geography : Geographically, North America held a dominant market share of 41% in 2022 for Frosting & Icing Industry owing to customers in North America seeking meals that would satisfy their dietary needs while also being quick and easy to prepare to owe to their busy lifestyles.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Frosting & Icing Industry are -

1. Rich Products Corporation

2. General Mills, Inc.

3. Wilton Brands LLC.

4. Dawn Food Products, Inc.

5. Lawrence Foods, Inc.

