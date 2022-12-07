Fresh fruits Market to Reach US$940.8 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing adoption of Controlled-environment agriculture (CEA) farming techniques by food producers is driving product demand during the forecast period.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Fresh Fruits Market Size is estimated to reach $940.8 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Fresh fruit products do not undergo processes such as canning, pickling, dehydration, salting or fermenting before reaching the end users. Owing to the absence of such processing and preservation processes, fresh fruits possess superior nutritional benefits. Shifting customer consumption habits after the COVID-19 pandemic owing to a rise in health consciousness among the global population is anticipated to boost the adoption of fresh fruits during the forecast period. For instance, according to the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs (CBI), although the consumption of fruit juices in Europe was decreasing at an annual rate of 1% till 2019, the consumption witnessed a major rise after the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, organic fruits and vegetables accounted for approximately 15% of the U.S. retail produce market in 2020. Meanwhile, the sale of fresh produce increased by around 11% in the U.S. between 2019 and 2020. However, supply chain disruptions and massive rises in operating costs are projected to challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Fresh Fruits Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is also anticipated to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period 2022-2027. It is owing to a rapid rise in per-capita disposable income of the population in key Asia-Pacific economies such as China and India.

2. The increasing adoption of online grocery delivery services in both developing as well as developed economies after the COVID-19 pandemic is playing a key role in the growth of the fresh fruits market. However, the absence of adequate cold storage infrastructure in low-and-middle-income countries impedes market development.

3. A detailed analysis of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Fresh Fruits Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Fresh Fruits Market Segment Analysis - by Type : Fresh Fruits Market based on Type can be further segmented into Apples, Bananas, Dragon fruit, Mangoes, Kiwi, Oranges & Mandarins, Macadamia, Pineapples, Persimmon, Pecan, Lychee, Cherry, Avocado, Mangosteen, Cherry Plum, Plum, Durian, Pomegranate, Fig, Nectarines, Cashew, Jackfruit, Date palm, Cherimoya, Cattley Guava and Others.

Fresh Fruits Market Segment Analysis - by Source : Fresh Fruits Market based on Source can be further segmented into Organic and Inorganic/Conventional. The Inorganic/Conventional segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021.

Fresh Fruits Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 42% in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a surge in disposable income of the population in major emerging economies such as China and India.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Fresh Fruits Industry are -

1. Fresh Delmonte Produce Inc

2. Dole Plc

3. Mirak Group

4. Fyffes

5. Stemilt Growers LLC

