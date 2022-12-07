Lem Moyé announces the release of 'Finding Your Way in Science'

New book lays out the principles that can produce and sustain the character growth that guides the development of the scientific professional

CHANDLER, Ariz., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Although character growth is as essential as productivity to the development of the modern scientist, Lem Moyé has keenly felt the absence of a tract written by modern scientists about the role of character and personality in the professional researcher's development. It is for this reason he releases "Finding Your Way in Science: How to combine character, compassion and productivity in your research career" (published by Trafford Publishing).This book lays out for the scientist the principles that can produce and sustain the character growth that guides the development of the scientific professional.

The central thesis of this book is that the relentless pursuit of productivity is not a worthy career goal for the junior scientist. Moyé believes that while productivity is and will be a fundamental attribute of the professional, there are other core themes that must be allowed to develop, appear, and exert their influences as well. The presence of self-control and patience, of moral excellence and compassion, of discipline and flexibility are as critical to the development of the junior scientist as is the acquisition of technical skills. The presence of these traits engenders collegiality, persuasive strength, responsibility, administrative diligence, influence, and vision, i.e. the qualities of charitable leadership.

Each of the topics in this book is discussed with the goal of not just imparting tactical advice to the investigator, but as part of the general theme that the investigator must develop their professional character in parallel with their productivity record. Like the apples of gold in settings of silver, good character and productivity must go together to develop strong scientists.

"The occasional inevitable missteps that have punctuated my early career had their roots not in some scientific miscalculation but in a neglected character defect. A new sense of value and good judgment, always challenged, but perpetually reaffirmed, along with a set of useful coping skills rejuvenated my career—the acquisition of these traits is the focus of this book," Moyé says.

When asked what he wants readers to take away from the book, he answers, "Just as today's critical scientific issues are decided by scientists who were once junior workers, it is only a matter of time until you yourself play a pivotal role in shaping the impact of science on society. That time is coming for you. When it arrives, you must be ready, meeting it head-on not just with scientific knowledge, but also with strength and wisdom, compassion and vision." For more details about the book, please visit https://www.trafford.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/819420-finding-your-way-in-science

About the Author

Dr. Lem Moyé, M.D., Ph.D. is a physician, epidemiologist, and biostatistician. He has conducted federally sponsored research for over 30 years, including 12 years investigating cell therapy for heart disease. He has published over 220 manuscripts, 15 books including three novels, and has worked with both the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and pharmaceutical companies. He served as a volunteer physician during the Hurricane Katrina calamity, and his memories of that experience led to his prize winning book, "Caring for Katrina's Survivors." A cancer survivor, he is retired and living in Arizona with his wife Dixie.

