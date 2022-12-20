Tech Startup Lexibl Is Taking On Two Of The World's Most Prevalent Learning Disabilities To Empower Everyone To Read
Lexibl is creating the first software designed by and for people with Dyslexia & ADHD to make reading understandable and retainable.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Reading is inaccessible to one in five people who have dyslexia which is approximately 1.6B people worldwide. An emerging startup is changing the way people with reading disabilities like Dyslexia & ADHD read and process information.
Lexibl, a mix of the words 'dyslexia' and 'accessible,' is the first software designed by and for people with Dyslexia and ADHD to make reading understandable and retainable. The women-led ed-tech startup is on a mission to level the playing field to make books work for people who have Dyslexia and ADHD by providing reading in a format that is accessible and engaging regardless of learning differences.
Dyslexia is a brain-based type of learning disability that specifically impairs a person's ability to read. Identifying and processing text when reading creates overwhelm for the reader. Similarly, ADHD affects reading comprehension and enjoyment because of challenges like focusing, retention, time management, and managing distractions.
“Digital books mimic print books, and print books haven’t changed in over 500 years, but our understanding of how people learn has. The ebook revolution has left dyslexics behind. Given how important digital books are as a learning tool, I think it’s ridiculous that they aren’t accessible or understandable to all, ” says Lulu Waters, Founder and CEO of Lexibl. Lulu knows first-hand how inaccessible digital reading is as she manages both Dyslexia and ADHD.
Like other people managing these learning differences, reading a book takes 3-5 times longer. The experience is described as painful, overwhelming to the brain, and anxiety-inducing. It often leaves readers feeling stupid, lazy, and playing catch up. In response to this gap, Lexibl is developing software that allows readers to comprehend, retain, and engage with digital books in a way that best suits their learning style.
Lexibl breaks out books into micro-burts of reading and learning with a reading panel that drives focus and increases understanding. This helps readers focus sentence by sentence and makes it possible to keep their place on the page. Readers also get a personalized pause that helps them retain knowledge that matches their reading pace. Lexibl takes it one step further with a personalized learning board space that allows readers to go beyond typical note-taking and capture their learning insights to boost retention.
It’s not just limited to books, either. Written text is everywhere and people read all the time. Lexibl is designed to make sure everyone can access and comprehend the words in digital content quickly and painlessly. This gives readers the opportunity to build up their reading stamina and confidence, which can boost performance in school, at work, and in their professional lives.
“After interviewing readers with different kinds of learning styles, we learned that readers with Dyslexia and ADHD have been experiencing reading overwhelm for a long time but have not always realized it was a problem. Reading overwhelm is the term we coined to describe what people with Dyslexia and ADHD experience when reading. Reading overwhelm is the experience of looking at text and losing focus, feeling frozen, overwhelmed, anxious, and having to re-read 3-5x. What’s happening behind the scenes is a short-circuiting phenomenon where it feels like the brain stops working due to the overwhelming amount of text it is trying to process. Because this is so common, it’s easy to dismiss the symptoms and it’s hard to find tools that actually help. That is why Lexibl is so revolutionary," says Daina Macdonald, COO of Lexibl.
Lexibl's core mission is moving books into the 21st century where readers no longer have to settle for a sub-par and painful reading experience. The team at Lexibl is inviting institutions to partner with them to raise the standard to include all those who have long been left behind for not having the same learning style as their peers. Lexibl is making the table bigger, adding more chairs, and inviting everyone to join them.
To learn more about Lexibl, visit lexibl.com.
