You Can Now Book a 2023 Wildebeest MIgration Safari From $1200 - KenyaLuxurySafari.co.uk
Redefining luxury travel in Kenya, Nairobi-based KenyaLuxurySafaris.co.uk has launched the 2023 itinerary for Masai Mara Safaris, and more.NAIROBI, KIAMBU, KENYA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KenyaLuxurySafari.co.uk has launched the 2023 great migration package with prices starting at just $1200 per person. The brand is wholly owned by AjKenyaSafaris.com Ltd, a fully licensed tour operator based in Nairobi. Kenya Luxury Safari caters to mid-range and luxury travelers from the UK.
Based on travel budgets, the brand has bundled 2023 safari packages into classic, budget, and luxury segments. The brand has also introduced theme-based packages like Memorable, Magical, Adventure, and Romantic trips. These packages incorporate luxury Kenya holiday experiences such as helicopter safaris, hot air balloon rides, horseback rides through the savannah, candlelight dinners in the wild, cultural trips to Maasai villages, beach holidays, scuba diving, deep sea fishing, and more. The new packages are tailor-made to take guests to tourist hotspots like Masai Mara, Amboseli, Tsavo, Diani Beach, Lake Naivasha, Lake Nakuru, and other top Kenya holiday destinations.
Speaking during the launch of the package this week, the owner of Aj Kenya Safaris, James Gatheru, expects a more adventure-seeking crowd in 2023. He said, “Based on the early bookings and safari tourism trends in 2023, we expect a record number of visitors to the Masai Mara. We have worked for years to discover what the customer wants from a typical Kenya Safari. Our tour packages reflect the broad themes of 2023 Kenyan holidays like safaris, honeymoons, sports, culture, research, wildlife photography, business, and conference. These packages are flexible and can be modified according to customer expectations.” he says.
The packages include airport pickups, bottled mineral water, three meals a day, full-day game drives, all park fees, and applicable government taxes. You will also get an exclusive 4x4 safari jeep for personal game drives, and a dedicated silver or gold-level safari guide for better chances of wildlife viewing. KenyaLuxurySafari.co.uk helps travelers with visa applications, ticket bookings, and covid-19 protocols. You can also include extra amenities like a dinner cruise on the Indian Ocean, a helicopter ride to Mount Kenya, a beach staycation, or domestic flights to avoid the roads. You can approach the company with a personalized Kenya safari inquiry, and they promise to create a tailor-made experience for you.
James Gatheru
ajkenyasafaris.com
+254 712 710938
safarioffers@kenyaluxurysafari.co.uk