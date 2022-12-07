At 6.5% CAGR, Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Size Worth USD $4.9 billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The soaring versatility of food grade acetic acid is, therefore, driving the growth of the Food Grade Acetic Acid Industry.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Food Grade Acetic Acid Market size is estimated to reach $4.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Food Grade Acetic Acid is utilized as an acidity regulator under code E260 in the food industry. The fermentation of acetic acid may be anaerobic fermentation or aerobic fermentation. Industrial grade dyeing glacial acetic acid is a typical chemical product. The acetic acid food additive is commonly utilized in food flavoring. The fascinating solvent characteristics of acetic acid, together with its capability to form miscible mixtures with both polar and non-polar compounds, make it a very vital industrial solvent. The surging inclination towards ready-to-eat and packaged foods is set to drive the Food Grade Acetic Acid Market. The typical application of Food Grade Acetic Acid as a food additive in home cooking is set to propel the growth of the Food Grade Acetic Acid Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. This represents the Food Grade Acetic Acid Industry Outlook.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Food-Grade-Acetic-Acid-Market-Research-514102

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Food Grade Acetic Acid Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific (Food Grade Acetic Acid market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to accelerated growth of the food industry in the Asia-Pacific region.

2. The growth of the Food Grade Acetic Acid Market is being driven by the extensive application of white vinegar for the descaling and surging delivery of food including food grade acetic acid by online platforms to consumers. However, great concentrations of acetic acid can bring about irritation and serious skin injuries like skin burns or allergic responses. This is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Food Grade Acetic Acid Market.

3. Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Detailed Analysis of the Strengths, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market would be provided in the Food Grade Acetic Acid Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=514102

Segmental Analysis:

Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Segment Analysis - by Fermentation Type : The Food Grade Acetic Acid Market, based on fermentation type, can be further segmented into Aerobic Fermentation, Anaerobic Fermentation and Others.

Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Segment Analysis - by Application : The Food Grade Acetic Acid Market, based on the application, can be further segmented into Household, Commercial and Others. The Commercial Segment held the largest share of the Food Grade Acetic Acid market in 2021.

Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : Asia-Pacific (Food Grade Acetic Acid Market) dominated the Food Grade Acetic Acid market with a 35% share of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is driven by soaring health awareness among consumers in Asia-Pacific.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Food Grade Acetic Acid Industry are -

1. Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2. Saudi International Petrochemicals

3. Wacker Chemie

4. Eastman Chemical Company

5. DuPont

Click on the following link to buy the Food Grade Acetic Acid Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=514102

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Acetic Acid Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15057/acetic-acid-market.html

B. Auxins Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Auxins-Industry-Market-Research-511818

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062