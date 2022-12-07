Atomic Layer Deposition Market Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2026

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Atomic Layer Deposition Market size is anticipated to surpass $4.4 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. Atomic Layer Deposition is a thin film coating method utilized to deposit the film on a component or system in a controlled manner one atomic layer at a time. This technology has been utilized in the semiconductor industry for a number of years as the increasing size conformity requirements make this process an ideal development as traditional thin film technologies such as chemical vapor deposition (CVD), spin coating and physical vapor deposition (PVD) cannot function in nanometer scale deposits. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15340

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Atomic Layer Deposition Market highlights the following areas –

• The rising demand for efficient energy usage over concerns of environmental impact of energy generation from conventional sources such as coal and natural gas, is expected to help grow the Atomic Layer Deposition Market in APAC.

• The inner rotor segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 9.1% in the forecast period. In inner rotor type motors, rotors are positioned at the centre and surrounded by stator winding.

• Automotive sector is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 10.9% the forecast period, owing to various factors such as increase in sales of electric vehicles due to rising concerns over greenhouse gases emissions, and favourable government policies in countries such as India, China and so on.

• Atomic Layer Deposition companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.

Segmental Analysis:

• By End Use Application - The IC Application segment is growing at a significant CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period to reach $1.1 billion by 2026.

• By Industry Vertical - The Wafer fab equipment (WFE) industry had revenues of around $54bn in 2019, decreasing from $59bn in 2018. However the industry is expected to grow again in 2020-2021. Compared to the overall WFE industry, Atomic Layer Deposition Market has been continuously growing during 2017-2020.

• By Geography - Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Market accounted for over 71% of the global market share in 2020 while Americas, Europe and RoW held 21%, 7% and 1% respectively. The market in Americas region is estimated to grow at a faster rate with a CAGR of 9.4% during 2021-2026.

Click on the following link to buy the Atomic Layer Deposition Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15340

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Atomic Layer Deposition Industry are -

1. Tokyo Electron

2. Lam Research

3. Kokusai

4. the Korean OEMs

5. Eugene Technology

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15340/atomic-layer-deposition-market.html

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Silicon Wafers Market - Forecast(2021 - 2026):

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15369/silicon-wafers-market.html

B. Wafer Fab Equipment Market - Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth And Forecast 2019 - 2024:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Wafer-Fab-Equipment-Market-Research-507503

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062