Data Logger Market Size to Display Upward Graph Over 2021-2026
Vibration, temperature, acceleration, wireless sensors and shock is expected to boost the data logger market share.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Data Logger Market size is anticipated to surpass $10.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2021 to 2026, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. The increasing implementation of technologically advanced solutions in automotive industry for monitoring various factors of automobiles such as vibration, temperature, acceleration, wireless sensors and shock is expected to boost the data logger market share. High demand for measurement and control operations, production in the utilization of electric vehicles, rising demand for autonomous vehicle testing with the help of highly developed electronic architecture in modern vehicles and rising need for the controlled process to progress competence as well as to increase the equipment life has substantially are expected to act as major growth drivers for data logger market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Data Logger Market highlights the following areas –
• Automotive segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period, the increasing integration of technologically advanced solutions in automotive sector for the purpose of monitoring of several factors including temperature, vibration, acceleration and shock among others are driving the market growth.
• Data Logger market in North America region held significant market share of 40.5% in 2020.
• The increase in the penetration of PXI platform-based modular instruments (PXI modular instruments) in the military and defense and telecom industries is one of the major drivers in the global data logger market.
• Data Logger companies are strengthening their position through mergers & acquisitions and continuously investing in research and development (R&D) activities to come up with solutions to cater to the changing requirements of customers.
Segmental Analysis:
• By Input parameter - Temperature segment data logger market held significant market share of 25.2% in 2020. The temperature data loggers provide means to track temperature and humidity conditions in an environment where monitoring is required as per adhere to legislation.
• By End User - Automotive segment is expected to witness a highest CAGR of 8.5% the forecast period, the increasing integration of technologically advanced solutions in automotive sector for the purpose of monitoring of several factors including temperature, vibration, acceleration and shock among others are driving the market growth.
• By Geography - Data Logger market in North America region held significant market share of 40.5% in 2020. With the rise of industries such as logistics gaining momentum in the United States, it has become essential for service providers to enhance the quality as goods transported, some of which could be crucial to health and safety, hence monitoring temperature and humidity in the transportation of goods leveraging the growth of temperature data loggers in the region.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Data Logger Industry are -
1. Robert Bosch GmbH
2. Delphi Technologies
3. Vector Informatik GmbH
4. Continental AG
5. Harman International
