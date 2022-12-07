Smart Mirror Market Expected to Gain Popularity across the Globe by 2027
Rise in demand for connect devices and the retail industry's move to digital storefronts, are driving the smart mirror market.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, December 7, 2022/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Smart Mirror Market size is anticipated to surpass $5.5 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2027, according to the latest research study by IndustryARC. A smart mirror is a two-way digital mirror that incorporates modern sensors, cameras, electronic displays, and communication systems. It offers internet, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as touchscreen capabilities for receiving phone calls, accessing smartphone applications, and providing an interactive experience to the user. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Smart Mirror Market highlights the following areas –
• In 2021, Software Segment accounted for the largest share in the Smart Mirror market. Smart mirrors are driven by improved software such as Magic Mirror 2, Raspberry Pi, and others, which contain application programming interface (API) and operating systems that interpret data to detect motion control and facial recognition.
• During the forecast period 2022-2027, Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3%. The widespread acceptance of smart mirrors in autos, retail, and consumer segments is the primary driver of market growth in these regions.
• A number of start-ups are creating smart mirrors for a variety of uses in the smart mirror sector. These companies are developing products based on concepts to improve consumer experiences.
• The surge in the use of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive sector, as well as the rise in demand for connect devices and the retail industry's move to digital storefronts, are driving the smart mirror market.
Segmental Analysis:
• By Component - The Smart Mirror Market has been segmented into Hardware, Software, Services. In 2021, Software accounted for the largest segment in the Smart Mirror market. Smart mirrors are driven by improved software such as Magic Mirror 2, Raspberry Pi, and others, which contain application programming interface (API) and operating systems that interpret data to detect motion control and facial recognition.
• By End User - the Smart Mirror Market has been segmented into Automotive, Healthcare, Retail and Marketing, Others. The Automotive segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 15.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.
• By Geography - Smart Mirror Market has been segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and RoW. During the forecast period, Europe is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.3%.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Smart Mirror Industry are -
1. Gentex Corporation.
2. Magna International Inc.
3. Pro Display.
4. Evervue.
5. Seura.
