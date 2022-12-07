New Children’s Book Released by Lauren Lee Awakens Self-Love for All in the Age of Gentle Parenting

Author Lauren Lee is pleased to announce the release of her new children’s book, The Girl and the Lock on Her Heart. Independently published in October 2022.

…doesn’t matter if we are the kid who doesn’t understand how the world works or the adult who’s reading the book to the kids. We all need this book...” — Tamishly from Goodreads

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the rise of gentle parenting, self-love comes into play as the foundation of a “gentle parent” and “gentle child”. But how can we teach our kids to be gentle with themselves if we are hard on ourselves? The Girl and the Lock on Her Heart is a bedtime story that teaches the early concept of self-love while healing the parent’s inner child, complemented by beautiful illustrations.

There is a girl born with a lock on her heart who never learned of love. She is told that finding a key could unlock her heart and bring her love. So she went on a journey to find it. But the journey is not easy, as she learns that she needs to first find love before finding the key. Why is love the answer to finding her key? What kind of love does she need? Will the girl who never learned of love find love and her key? Luckily, she learns to love herself. And that love for herself is the key.

“…I feel like this will make an impact on adults just as much as children.” – Stephanie from Goodreads

“A lovely book about self love explained in a way children will understand, along with some positive affirmations at the end…” – Whimsyguides from Goodreads

Book Information:

The Girl and the Lock on Her Heart

By Lauren Lee

Publisher: Self-Published

Published Date: 31st October, 2022

ISBN: 9798218081423

Genre: Children's Fiction/Picture Book



About the Author:

Lauren Lee was born and raised in Hong Kong. Growing up, she was always painting and dreamed of being an artist. She graduated in 2020 from the Parsons School of Design and started working as a fashion designer in NYC. A year into her full-time designer position, she wanted to do something more inspiring. So she picked up her paintbrush and published her debut children's book, The Girl and the Lock on Her Heart. Her goal is to provide emotional shelter that empowers her readers.

"I write because the 5-year-old me needed a book like this to get through hard times." - Lauren Lee