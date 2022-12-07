Submit Release
FlexRule recognized by Gartner for enabling companies to automate business decisions with Advanced Decision Management Suite

MELBOURNE, Australia, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Gartner, Decision Intelligence (DI) is a practical discipline used to improve decision-making by explicitly understanding and engineering how decisions are made, and outcomes are evaluated, managed, and improved via feedback.

In Gartner's recent "Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Conversational Artificial Intelligence" in October 2022, FlexRule® is recognized as part of the Decision Intelligence category for its full-stack decision management platform.

FlexRule® decision management platform delivers the perfect combination of rule-based decisioning, Decision Analytics, Decision-making Workflows, and Decision Robotics to empower organizations to improve the quality and speed of their key business decisions. FlexRule® decision management platform democratizes decision automation while ensuring the use of the right AI technology for the right business decisions. FlexRule® decision management platform, focusing on business decisions, empowers all leaders of business, operation, and technology to leverage decision-making technologies to automate and manage business decisions influenced by infinite and frequent changes. As a result, organizations can adapt to changes quicker, innovate iteratively and frequently, and go to market faster.

"FlexRule has strengths in decision intelligence and collaboration. It stands out for its all-in-one decision and automation tools to quickly build applications. Forrester Wave™: Digital Decisioning Platforms, Q4 2020." 

About FlexRule:

FlexRule® is founded to empower all business, operation, and technology leaders to improve the speed and quality of key business decisions in a changing environment.

FlexRule® provides both an advanced Decision Management suite and methodology called DECISION-CENTRIC APPROACH™ to guide organizations through the journey of adapting to changing business requirements with effective and efficient decision automation solutions. With an innovative and future-thinking approach, FlexRule® advanced decision management suite reduces the complexity of technology and makes these advanced decision-making technologies more accessible to everyone in the organization.

