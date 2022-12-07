Indian-American Comedian Wyatt Feegrado Coming Live to the Courtyard Theatre in Bangalore Dec. 23rd

Family of Comedians; Wyatt Feegrado poses with his brother Luke Abranches. (September 2022)

WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indian-American Comedian Wyatt Feegrado Coming Live to the Courtyard Theatre in Bangalore Dec. 23rdThe week before his debut special, Wyatt Feegrado: De-Assimilate premieres on Amazon Prime, Wyatt Feegrado brings his clever comedy to India.Wyatt Feegrado, hot off his starring role in Bettor Days on HULU and ESPN+, announced his first tour date in his mother’s city of origin, Bangalore, India. Wyatt brings his hour-comedy show Wyatt Feegrado: De-Assimilate to the Courtyard Theatre in Shanthinagar the same week it premieres on Amazon Prime. On December 23rd at 7pm Wyatt covers topics such as growing up Indian in a majority white area, how the majority of names in western culture stem from Brown Culture since they stem from the Bible, and why the U.S refuses to get vaccinated. Opener is Luke Abranches.Raised in an Indian household with his two siblings, Wyatt had to sneak out of the house to perform comedy for the first time at 16. Eager to continue in his burgeoning career, he moved from San Francisco to New York city at the age of 17 to attend the prestigious NYU Tisch School of the Arts. Slowly building his career by starring in commercials, Wyatt received a break in 2021 when he was cast as Vinnie Corrales in Bettor Days, an ESPN+ original. Wyatt taped his debut comedy special Wyatt Feegrado: De-Assimilate at StageWerx Theater in his hometown of San Francisco in April the following year. Now to end 2022, after touring North America and Europe, he adds his first Indian tour date. Tickets can be found on Instamojo Opening for him is rising comedian Luke Abranches, who has claim to being the youngest professional comedian in the world, at merely 14. Luke is also Wyatt’s biological brother.“Wyatt is one of the smartest young comedians in the industry today. He has an opposite comedy style to mine, but his young, hip, and edgy act is where the industry is moving towards” spoke Eric O’Shea, veteran of America’s Got Talent and the “Richest Comedian You’ve Never Heard Of.” Wyatt himself says “Coming to perform in India has always been a dream of mine. To know that my origin, my heritage, appreciates my work and art is a true validation of the self. Also, I hope it will make my parents proud.” he laughs, “That was the most Indian possible thing to say.”Wyatt, 23, may be just getting started, but he is already a veteran comedian, with TV and Edinburgh Fringe credits to his name, so catch him for one night only at the Courtyard Theater in Bangalore on December 23rd 2022 at 7pm.About Wyatt FeegradoWyatt Feegrado grew up in the San Francisco suburb Walnut Creek, where he was raised as the oldest of three children. After sneaking out from under his parents watch at 16 to go to his first open mic, Wyatt’s comedy career began. He soon moved to the Big Apple to attend the prestigious NYU Tisch School for the Arts, and began his career in acting and writing. You can follow him on his Tiktok, Twitter, and Instagram, all under @Wyattfeegrado, or visit his website https://www.wyattfeegrado.com

