THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7, 2022

House Amendment to the Senate Amendment to H.R. 7776 – James M. Inhofe National Defense Authorization Act for Fiscal Year 2023 (Rep. Smith – Armed Services)

The Rule will provide for one hour of debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Armed Services.

H.R. 3648 – EAGLE Act of 2022 (Rep. Lofgren – Judiciary)

The Rule, which was adopted on Tuesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Judiciary and makes in order the following amendment:

Schneider Amendment



Postponed Suspension (1 vote)