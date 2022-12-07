Inland Empire Based Non-Profit to Host Christmas Gift Giveaway
Non-profit organization, 4Future Leaders of Tomorrow will distribute free gifts and toys to families in need in Rialto on December 17th.RIALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inland Empire-based nonprofit 4Future Leaders of Tomorrow is preparing for its next project. They are currently working on hosting a Christmas Gift Giveaway for families in the Inland Empire. The event will take place on Saturday, December 17th, 2022, at the Rialto Marketplace, located at 1276 S Riverside Ave, Rialto, CA 92376, from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. This will be a family-friendly event that you want to attend!
Now through Friday, December 15th, community members can assist 4Future Leaders of America in giving back to families and children in need this holiday season by donating funds online on their website at www.4flot.com. This year, they hope to collect enough toys to give to children and families in the community. In addition to giving out toys at Rialto Marketplace, the organization will visit several shelters and orphanages to deliver holiday care packages.
"Christmas is a significant time for families and loved ones to gather. Unfortunately, not every family can celebrate the holiday. There are community members without homes and access to basic resources such as food. We want to use this Holiday Gift Giveaway as an opportunity to bring cheer and hope to less fortunate community members. Every child and family deserves a memorable Christmas!" said Ryan Williams Tweh, Director of Communications, 4Futureleaders of Tomorrow.
The organization's mission is to help the underprivileged and underserved community members of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.
They are committed to the following:
**Feeding the homeless and community members.
**Providing resources to homeless youth.
**School Supplies
**Toy Drives and Gift Giveaways
**Raising awareness about domestic violence.
Last November, the organization successfully gave out free Thanksgiving-themed meals to families in San Bernardino at St. John's Episcopal Church. It was their first event as an organization.
Please click on the link above to visit their website. Or scan QR code if you are interested in donating to the organization's cause.
Ryan Williams Tweh
feedourhomeless2022@gmail.com
4Future Leaders of Tomorrow