Hollywood Super Agent Andrea Eastman and Author Susan McCauley Celebrate the Launch of ‘Trooper’ at Beverly Hills Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the first of December, a star studded evening at the Beverly Hills Hotel set the scene for the launch of ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’, the first picture book from Susan McCauley. Told from Trooper’s perspective, ‘Trooper’ is a story about Hollywood super agent Andrea Eastman, her loyal dog Trooper, and how Trooper helped her heal after open heart surgery. Among others, guests included Hollywood superstars like Jaclyn Smith, "Starsky" Paul Michael Glaser, acclaimed songwriter-producer Jeff Barry, and styling legend José Eber.

Andrea sums up: “The launch of ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ was a joyous event! The energy in the room was pure excitement and happiness, and the Beverly Hills Hotel outdid themselves as the host! People didn’t want to leave and all the books were sold.”

Susan reveals: “I had a fabulous time celebrating the book with Andrea and so many friends at the iconic place where the story happened. The energy was fantastic and everyone seemed to love the book. Even the staff were thrilled to get copies. We sold out of books at both the signing as well as the hotel gift shop. It was such an exciting, fun time."

The reviews of ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ have been, at the very least, impressive:

“Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel is right up there with Charlotte’s Web . . . highly recommended for both dogs and people.” - Academy Award winning screenwriter Marshall Brickman

“As someone who loves to read, I must say this is a delightful story for children, their parents, and dog lovers . . . such an adorable, sweet book!” - Cindy Crawford

“This is a wonderful story. I knew Trooper and he was a magnificent animal, and Andrea was the most loving owner one could imagine. This heartfelt story will move you for sure.” - Sylvester Stallone

“This story will touch your heart.” - Academy Award nominated and Golden Globe winning actress Ali MacGraw

This tale of a real life dog and his adoring owner is brought to you by Susan McCauley. A screenwriter and award-winning author of several books for children, teens, and adults, Susan fell in love with writing, theater, and film when she was eight-years-old.

Susan continues: “‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel’ is my debut picture book. It was a fun and lovely experience getting to know Hollywood super agent Andrea Eastman, hearing the story of her and her dog, Trooper, and learning more about the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel. It was truly an honor writing this story.

I hope you enjoy ‘Trooper at the Beverly Hills Hotel!’”

