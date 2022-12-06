THURSDAY: Governor Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, and Tribal Leaders to Celebrate the Largest River Restoration Project in American History

KLAMATH RIVER – Along the Klamath River, Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, and tribal leaders on Thursday will celebrate the largest river restoration project in American history. Last month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) issued the final approval of an historic plan to remove four dams to help restore river health and fish populations.

WHO: California Governor Gavin Newsom, Oregon Governor Kate Brown, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, Leaders of the Karuk and Yurok Tribes

WHEN: Thursday, December 8, 2022 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

LIVESTREAM: @CAgovernor Twitter page, California Governor Facebook page and the Governor’s YouTube page.

POOL: KOBI 5 in Medford, Oregon will provide pool coverage for the press conference.

This event will also tentatively be available to TV stations on the TVu Grid as “CA_Governor_Pack” and on the LiveU Matrix under “California Governor.” (Depending on internet service availability)

**NOTE: This in-person press event will be open to credentialed media only.

