UZBEKISTAN, December 5 - More Convenient Regulations of Notarial Activities to Be Provided for the Population

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev became acquainted with the presentation on improving the convenience of notarial processes for the population.

Today, the state duty rates for performing the notarial activities are divided into many categories, which complicates their calculation and creates inconvenience. In particular, the state fee for the vehicle certification is divided into 12 categories, and for real estate, pledge, mortgage and leasing - into 6 categories.

In this regard, the President was instructed to facilitate the system of notarial activities and provide its convenience for the population. According to this, a draft law on introducing amendments and additions to the Law «On State Duty» was developed. The project envisages the optimization of state duty rates charged for notarial activities.

For instance, nowadays the area of housing, engine power and the year of vehicle manufacture are taken into account for calculating the rates of the relevant state duties. From now on, the categories of duties will be reduced, the rates will be unified, as well as the size thereof will be cut.

In particular, the state fee for notarial certification of real estate purchase and sale contracts, regardless of its area, will be set at a one-time rate of the base calculated amount in the cities of Tashkent, Nukus and regional centers, as well as at a rate of 0,5 BCA (the base calculating amount) in other places.

Differentiated fees for notarial certification of pledge, mortgage, leasing and loan agreements will be unified with the establishing a single rate.

In case of notarial confirmation of the sale of vehicles, regardless of the engine volume and year of manufacture, the duty will be charged in a single three-fold amount of the base calculated value.

The amount of the fee for notarial certification of such contracts as rent or free use of property, issuance of a power of attorney for vehicles is also reduced. The state duty for issuing a certificate of a citizen's funded pension provision to an heir is cancelled.

Adopting this law will facilitate the notarial processes, eliminate various ambiguities, conflict situations and corruption. More than 100 billion soums a year will remain at the disposal of the population.

Source: Official website of the President of Uzbekistan