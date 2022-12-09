63 Year Old Sets World Powerlifting Record
63 Year Old Sets World Powerlifting Record at the 2022 IPL Drug Tested Worlds in Australia with a 552 lb DeadliftRALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A little more than 3 years ago Darvis Simms could hardly imagine competing again, much less setting a new World Record in powerlifting. Darvis completely ruptured a quadriceps tendon during a 2019 competition and had major knee surgery to repair the injury. After the surgery it was months before Darvis could walk without the use of crutches.
“It was a very depressing time for me after the injury happened. I had won my first National Powerlifting title the previous year and was on my way to qualifying for World Competition,'' said Darvis. After a year of rehabilitating his knee Darvis noticed that the strength of his legs had returned faster than he expected. Mr. Simms set his sights on competing again.
“My friends and family thought I was crazy to compete again after that injury. They said you’re in your sixties and your body can’t take the physical training it requires to compete again” said Darvis. But, Mr Simms was determined to qualify and compete in a World Competition.
Darvis’ first competition after recovering from his injury was in April of 2021 where he set a National Record in the deadlift and a North Carolina State Record in the bench press. That competition qualified Darvis for the IPL Drug Tested World Competition that same year in California. Darvis took first place in the deadlift and second place in the bench press in that competition. Mr Simms’ dream of becoming a World Champion had been realized. He now set his goal on breaking the World Record in the deadlift event.
This past April Darvis qualified to compete in the 2022 IPL Drug Tested World Championship in Australia. Darvis trained harder than ever preparing for this competition and it paid off. On his final deadlift Darvis lifted a World Record breaking 552.3 lbs at age 63. This record breaking lift not only earned Darvis the Gold Medal in the deadlift, but also the Masters Male Overall Deadlift award.
Darvis said “it took a lot of blood, sweat, and tears to accomplish my goal of becoming a World Record holder in the sport of powerlifting. I want to show others that it’s never too late to pursue and accomplish their dreams”.
