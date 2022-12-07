Adaptavist Acquires ITSM Experts Nimaworks

LONDON, FOREIGN, UNITED KINGDOM, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adaptavist, the leader in digital transformation, has acquired IT and Enterprise Service Management software consultancy Nimaworks. The largest Atlassian Platinum Solution Partner in Greece, Nimaworks specialises in helping companies in complex industries like banking, insurance, telecoms and energy leverage DevOps, automation-as-a-service and digitalization to improve IT efficiency, enable collaboration and expand knowledge sharing. With customers throughout the Mediterranean and Europe, Nimaworks has a proven track record of redefining how work gets done and how companies win and delight customers.

“ITSM is a key element of Adaptavist’s growth strategy and we see Nimaworks as a not-so-secret weapon in accelerating that growth. They complement our existing solution offerings with a combination of outstanding technical and consulting expertise. This will enable us to support more enterprises in Europe and beyond by putting ITSM at the centre of their digital transformation,” said Simon Haighton-Williams, CEO of Adaptavist. “Together, we will deliver a tailor-made, people-first approach to ITSM that helps businesses improve customer experience, drive growth and create long-term value.”

There’s no doubt about the value of ITSM to the enterprise. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global cloud ITSM market size is projected to hit USD 15.65 billion in 2027, achieving a growth rate of over 18% (from 2022 - 2027) and creating a major opportunity for software providers worldwide. One of the most popular and highly regarded solutions globally is Atlassian’s Jira Service Management. In fact, Gartner just named Atlassian a Leader in its 2022 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for IT Service Management Platforms. As an Atlassian Specialised Partner in ITSM and one of the largest Atlassian partners in the world Adaptavist, now coupled with Nimaworks, is uniquely qualified to deliver leading-edge technology and talent at scale.

“Nimaworks is excited to be joining Adaptavist and its parent company, The Adaptavist Group, to add our expertise to their ITSM offerings and capabilities,” said Effie Bagourdi, CEO of Nimaworks. “For more than 10 years, we have been helping businesses put ITSM at the heart of their digital transformation journey. Being part of Adaptavist will enable us to tap into a global network of talent, tooling partners and R&D that will enrich our solution offerings and expand our reach. As part of The Adaptavist Group, we’ll be perfectly positioned to capitalise on the incredible growth in ITSM we’re seeing across Europe and beyond.”

Nimaworks and Adaptavist will begin working together immediately to deliver ITSM solutions for enterprise customers across Europe. Nimaworks will continue to operate in Greece and Cyprus, under the leadership of Effie Bagourdi, who will also join the Adaptavist management team. The terms of this agreement will not be disclosed. For more information, visit https://nimaworks.com/ and https://adaptavist.com.



About Adaptavist

Adaptavist is a global technology and innovative solutions provider, helping organisations boost agility and overcome the challenges of digital transformation. Founded in 2005, its team spans over 750 employees globally, with a 18,000+ customer base representing more than half of the Fortune 500.

Adaptavist supports customers with applications, consultancy, agile implementation, app integration, training, managed services, and licensing solutions – through strong partnerships with Atlassian (a Platinum Atlassian Solutions Partner and a Platinum Marketplace Partner) as well as partnerships with Slack, Monday.com, AWS, GitLab, Aha!, Temporall and more. The company has been awarded the Queen's Awards for Enterprise and Deloitte's Technology Fast 50.

Media Contact: adaptavist@wearetfd.com