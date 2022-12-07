Submit Release
Lightning Protection Webinar Breaks Industry Attendance Record.

LPI Organizational Logo: Purple and Gold Shield with the words Lightning Protection Institute

Resources for Lightning Protection Systems: Start to Finish

The Lightning Protection Institute (LPI) partners with Lightning Safety Alliance (LSA) to present a webinar on lightning protection systems.

LIBERTYVILLE, IL, USA, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the frequency and potential of destruction, lightning deserves our attention. The damage of hurricanes, floods, and fires gains significant media exposure, so we can understand the impact and be prepared. Lightning is just as powerful and should be understood.

Last week, Kelley Collins of the LPI and Jennifer Morgan of LSA & ECLE took another step forward to increase the level of understanding of lightning and lightning protection systems. Over 500 design/build experts joined the Building Enclosure moderated webinar last week to understand the fundamentals of a lightning protection system. The process was reviewed from start to finish: assessment, specification, installation, inspection, and maintenance.

Understanding the basics gives all of us the foundational information we need to start or to join the conversation on lightning protection systems.

The webinar,Lightning Protection Systems: Understanding the Process for a Successful Project, was hosted by BNP Media and is still available now at:
https://continuingeducation.bnpmedia.com/courses/lightning-protection-institute/lightning-protection-systems-understanding-the-process-for-a-successful-project-web-live/&Affiliate=LPI

*Continuing Education Credits are available for this webinar.

Collins works with the LPI developing strategy, partnerships and communication to support the expansion and awareness of the lightning protection industry. Morgan is the educational coordinator for LSA and co-owner of East Coast Lightning Protection Equipment Inc., one of the largest lightning protection system component manufacturing firms in North America.

Lightning Protection Institute provides the highest standards and guidelines for the design, installation and inspection of lightning protection systems.

Lightning Safety Alliance is a non‐profit organization focused on providing evaluation and response to legislative and regulatory issues facing the industry; in addition, LSA provides educational support to the industry.

Kelley Collins
Lightning Protection Institute
kcollins@lightning.org
Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Building & Construction Industry, Education, Natural Disasters, Real Estate & Property Management


