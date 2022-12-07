LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions Continues Its Global Expansion With Confidence Entering the Latin American Market
LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions
LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions continues to expand its geographical presence steadily. This time the company opened representative offices in Mexico and Brazil.
Even the most advanced and expensive ERP system cannot provide a high level of expertise in inventory management. So it's no surprise that LEAFIO's software has generated such genuine interest here.”LEWES, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions, one of the most innovative retail optimization solution providers in the market, continues to expand its geographical presence steadily. This time the company opened its representative offices in two countries of Latin America – Mexico and Brazil. Now there are Spanish and Portuguese-speaking representatives of the company who are rapidly mastering the local market, actively interacting with retailers from different industries. Consulting on building efficient supply chains, implementation of modern software and staff training are just some of the services provided by the company.
— Alex Medwin, CEO of LEAFIO Inc.
The LEAFIO AI PLATFORM is a high-tech AI/ML-based SaaS solution that allows retailers to accelerate margin and revenue growth through the automation of operational excellence in inventory management, planogram optimization and promotion efficiency.
“For over 15 years, LEAFIO has provided a full range of services to retailers worldwide. We have long been watching the rapid development of the retail market in Latin America. An incredible demand for innovation, a growing focus on customer needs, and a smart approach to cost and consumption greatly resonate with our vision and values,” says Alex Medwin, CEO of LEAFIO Inc.
Experts from LEAFIO note that the challenges of recent years have significantly increased the trends in the development of omnichannel and the general differentiation of retail business models in the Latin American region. While remaining devoted to their favorite brands, customers have become more selective and prefer to receive high-quality service and goods at a reasonable price. This has forced retailers to look for new approaches to optimize costs, improve the efficiency of business processes and, at the same time, the quality of customer service. These are the challenges that the LEAFIO implementation team most often faces and successfully copes with in their projects.
“Most Latin American retailers use domestic ERP systems for inventory management, planogram optimization and assortment management. This may be sufficient in the initial stages of business development, but when the business begins to scale, the disadvantages of such systems, unfortunately, become apparent. Even the most advanced and expensive ERP system cannot provide the level of expertise in inventory management, automation, forecasting and in-depth analytics that specialized systems can. So it's no surprise that LEAFIO's software has generated such genuine interest here,” says Darlan Moraes Jr., director of LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions Brazil.
The mission of LEAFIO, “We work to Bring Innovations Closer”, perfectly reflects the company's policy towards its customers. That is why the development team has done its best to make the system interface not only simple and intuitive but also implemented a Spanish and Portuguese interface for even greater convenience for users from Latin America.
“I am incredibly proud that such a quality product has become available to retailers in Mexico and all of Latin America. Every time I make presentations for clients, I am delighted with how functional the LEAFIO software is, with all the visual convenience and simplicity. And I also see this delight in the eyes of our customers, especially those who used to manage inventory in Excel or more complex and cumbersome systems. We're off to a great start and I'm sure there will be more inquiries, new clients and interesting projects to come,” says Hector Rodriguez, the director of LEAFIO AI Retail Solutions Mexico.
Rina Bota
LEAFIO Inc.
+1 929-999-5669
k.bota@leafio.ai
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
LEAFIO AI RETAIL PLATFORM